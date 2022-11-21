ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Trentonian

Trenton election numbers are in, but many questions remain

TRENTON — The Capital City’s big will-they or won’t-they drama is still going, even after vote totals have been posted on Mercer County websites Wednesday afternoon and certified results are tabulated. Trenton has 37,791 eligible voters, but only 9,248 cast ballots this election, leaving Trenton with a...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

2 lawmakers from heavily Republican N.J. district set to retire

A pair of conservative state lawmakers who represent one of the most heavily Republican districts in New Jersey are set to retire at the end of their terms. State Assemblyman Hal Wirths announced last week he will not seek re-election next year, a move that comes nine months after Assemblyman Parker Space, also R-Sussex, announced the same.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Republicans Win Council Election In Howell

HOWELL – In unofficial results, Republicans are on track to win seats for the Howell Township council. Results are called “unofficial” because provisional ballots and last-minute mail-in votes still had to be sorted. The official results come a few weeks after the polls close. However, the gap between one party and another is four digits and any changes in the count won’t be big enough to alter who won the election.
HOWELL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ

Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Hugin asks attorney general to probe Mercer County election failures

Calling the Election Day malfunction of all voting machines in Mercer County “an embarrassment for our state,” Republican State Chairman Bob Hugin is calling on the state attorney general to investigate the cause of the glitch in a bid to assign responsibility and determine why a glitch led to the problem.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

Democrats win municipal race; incumbent, two newcomers to fill school board seats in North Brunswick

The Middlesex County Clerk’s Office has finalized election results. There were contested elections for seats on the municipal governing body and school board in North Brunswick during the general election Nov. 8. North Brunswick Township Council – Two, three-year terms. Democratic incumbent Amanda Guadagnino received 5,784 votes, and...
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Few changes in Union County after seven seats flip between parties

Seven municipal seats in Union County flipped in 2022, with Republicans making a one-seat gain across the county after voters in Berkeley Heights, Cranford, Kenilworth, Roselle Park and Summit transferred governing body seats from one party to another. Union County remains solidly Democratic, with Democrats easily winning three seats on...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey Democrats made state soft on crime, now they know they made a mistake amid “crime wave”

Democrats in New Jersey under Governor Phil Murphy are responsible for soft-on-crime policies at the state level that hinder local police officers from enforcing the law and prevent local prosecutors from keeping criminals behind bars. Now, a group of Democrats are realizing their party’s criminal justice reform, police defunding and soft-on-crime criminal justice system aren’t working. Dmocrats Senator Paul Sarlo, Senator Joe Lagana and Senator Vin Gopal have offered a wide-ranging series of bills to combat the surge in auto thefts with tougher penalties, preventive measures, and actions targeted at the car theft networks that have fueled the increase of The post New Jersey Democrats made state soft on crime, now they know they made a mistake amid “crime wave” appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Trentonian

Trenton Ninth Grade Academy gets $20k from Chemistry Council of New Jersey

TRENTON — The New Jersey Chemistry Council Education Foundation presented a donation to Trenton’s Ninth Grade Academy to help bolster the school’s science curriculum recently. The group has raised more than $225,000 since it was founded in 1999 to promote and strengthen STEM (Science Technology, Engineering, and...
TRENTON, NJ
KYW News Radio

Concealed carry restrictions clear New Jersey Assembly

A gun bill passed in the NJ Assembly along party lines but only after a fierce debate between Democrats and Republicans, who argued whether or not it’s constitutional to prohibit permitted gun owners from carrying in a broad range of public places.

Comments / 0

Community Policy