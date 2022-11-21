Democrats in New Jersey under Governor Phil Murphy are responsible for soft-on-crime policies at the state level that hinder local police officers from enforcing the law and prevent local prosecutors from keeping criminals behind bars. Now, a group of Democrats are realizing their party’s criminal justice reform, police defunding and soft-on-crime criminal justice system aren’t working. Dmocrats Senator Paul Sarlo, Senator Joe Lagana and Senator Vin Gopal have offered a wide-ranging series of bills to combat the surge in auto thefts with tougher penalties, preventive measures, and actions targeted at the car theft networks that have fueled the increase of The post New Jersey Democrats made state soft on crime, now they know they made a mistake amid “crime wave” appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO