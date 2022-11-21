Read full article on original website
Trentonian
Trenton election numbers are in, but many questions remain
TRENTON — The Capital City’s big will-they or won’t-they drama is still going, even after vote totals have been posted on Mercer County websites Wednesday afternoon and certified results are tabulated. Trenton has 37,791 eligible voters, but only 9,248 cast ballots this election, leaving Trenton with a...
2 lawmakers from heavily Republican N.J. district set to retire
A pair of conservative state lawmakers who represent one of the most heavily Republican districts in New Jersey are set to retire at the end of their terms. State Assemblyman Hal Wirths announced last week he will not seek re-election next year, a move that comes nine months after Assemblyman Parker Space, also R-Sussex, announced the same.
Republicans Win Council Election In Howell
HOWELL – In unofficial results, Republicans are on track to win seats for the Howell Township council. Results are called “unofficial” because provisional ballots and last-minute mail-in votes still had to be sorted. The official results come a few weeks after the polls close. However, the gap between one party and another is four digits and any changes in the count won’t be big enough to alter who won the election.
Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ
Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
State probe requested after ’embarrassing’ NJ Election Day mishap
Republican leaders have asked state Attorney General Matt Platkin to launch an investigation into this month’s Election Day voting machine failures in Mercer County. Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, sent a letter to Platkin on Tuesday in which he called the situation “unacceptable in a modern society.”
State Of New Jersey Certifies Trenton’s Municipal Budget Following Unsuccessful Council Vote
Mayor Gusciora grateful for State assistance; cancels emergency meeting November 24, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora thanked officials from…
New Jersey Globe
Hugin asks attorney general to probe Mercer County election failures
Calling the Election Day malfunction of all voting machines in Mercer County “an embarrassment for our state,” Republican State Chairman Bob Hugin is calling on the state attorney general to investigate the cause of the glitch in a bid to assign responsibility and determine why a glitch led to the problem.
Democrats win municipal race; incumbent, two newcomers to fill school board seats in North Brunswick
The Middlesex County Clerk’s Office has finalized election results. There were contested elections for seats on the municipal governing body and school board in North Brunswick during the general election Nov. 8. North Brunswick Township Council – Two, three-year terms. Democratic incumbent Amanda Guadagnino received 5,784 votes, and...
New Jersey Globe
Few changes in Union County after seven seats flip between parties
Seven municipal seats in Union County flipped in 2022, with Republicans making a one-seat gain across the county after voters in Berkeley Heights, Cranford, Kenilworth, Roselle Park and Summit transferred governing body seats from one party to another. Union County remains solidly Democratic, with Democrats easily winning three seats on...
Investigation of Mercer County Election Day failures points to miscommunication between Dominion Voting Systems, ballot printers
It took the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office one week to determine there was a miscommunication between Dominion Voting Systems and Royal Printing. With that, the investigation into what went wrong on Election Day in Mercer County, New Jersey is over. Investigators did not find any vote tampering or criminal...
Prosecutor: No criminality found regarding Mercer County voting machine scanner issues
The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office says that nothing criminal has been found in an investigation regarding voting machine scanner issues in Mercer County.
Mayor Signs Executive Order after Council Votes Down Budget on Deadline
Gusciora Administration calls emergency meeting Friday for last chance passage November 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Facing a November 25 deadline…
thelakewoodscoop.com
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver Signs Executive Order Delaying Manchester Mayoral Runoff Election
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver has signed an Executive Order which will push back the Manchester mayoral election by a week, from December 6th to December 13th. The order, which affects all runoff elections in the state resulting from the November 8th general election, is due to the voting machine issues in Mercer County.
New Jersey Democrats made state soft on crime, now they know they made a mistake amid “crime wave”
Democrats in New Jersey under Governor Phil Murphy are responsible for soft-on-crime policies at the state level that hinder local police officers from enforcing the law and prevent local prosecutors from keeping criminals behind bars. Now, a group of Democrats are realizing their party’s criminal justice reform, police defunding and soft-on-crime criminal justice system aren’t working. Dmocrats Senator Paul Sarlo, Senator Joe Lagana and Senator Vin Gopal have offered a wide-ranging series of bills to combat the surge in auto thefts with tougher penalties, preventive measures, and actions targeted at the car theft networks that have fueled the increase of The post New Jersey Democrats made state soft on crime, now they know they made a mistake amid “crime wave” appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trentonian
Trenton Ninth Grade Academy gets $20k from Chemistry Council of New Jersey
TRENTON — The New Jersey Chemistry Council Education Foundation presented a donation to Trenton’s Ninth Grade Academy to help bolster the school’s science curriculum recently. The group has raised more than $225,000 since it was founded in 1999 to promote and strengthen STEM (Science Technology, Engineering, and...
wrnjradio.com
2 New Jersey senators call on legislature to immediately enact sales tax moratorium on natural gas, electricity for homes
NEW JERSEY – With the cost of heating homes with natural gas up by as much as 25 percent, Senator Joe Pennacchio and Senator Declan O’Scanlon have introduced legislation to prevent state revenue from benefiting at the expense of struggling families. The Senators introduced legislation (S-3354) this week...
News 12
New Jersey lawmakers spar over bills to restrict where concealed guns can be carried
Two New Jersey lawmakers had some choice words for one another while debating a bill regarding the concealed carrying of firearms. Republican Assembly member Brian Bergen and Democratic Assembly member Joe Danielsen were among those lawmakers debating the bill in the state Assembly. Danielsen wrote the bill. Danielsen was refusing...
Concealed carry restrictions clear New Jersey Assembly
A gun bill passed in the NJ Assembly along party lines but only after a fierce debate between Democrats and Republicans, who argued whether or not it’s constitutional to prohibit permitted gun owners from carrying in a broad range of public places.
NJ Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Protecting NJ Transgender Residents
Gov. Murphy signs order protecting transgender residents in NJ.Photo by(Liudmila Chernetska/iStock) A new ordinance under NJ governor Phil Murphy will protect name-change records from the public. Murphy said the action is intended to protect the rights of New Jersey’s transgender residents.
The Closest Race of the Bucks County Elections Has Come to an End, With One Candidate Conceding
In one of the closest races in recent Bucks County history, one candidate has conceded, leaving the other to fullfill his new position. Emily Rizzo wrote about the close race for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa has conceded the long drawn out race to Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are...
