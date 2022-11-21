Cheryl Ann Battista, 64, long-time resident of Hindsboro, died Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Born April 14, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Judy and John Battista. Cheryl had been battling cancer for the past two years, spending time in and out of care facilities. However, her Lord and Savior saw fit to end her suffering and bring her home to the Kingdom of Heaven, for which we too, are thankful. Her fight against cancer is over.

FORT CAMPBELL, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO