Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Related
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia State names commons for local couple
Columbia State Community College recently honored Constantine “Con” and Mary Vrailas for their ongoing support of the college with a naming ceremony for a student and community commons area on the Columbia Campus. Family, friends and colleagues attended for a night with hors d’oeuvres and a string quartet.
clarksvillenow.com
County mayor appoints Heather Fleming as Human Resources director
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden has appointed Heather Fleming as the County’s new Human Resources director. Fleming is an attorney who most recently served as the deputy director of Human Resources and risk manager for the City of Clarksville. She also served as the City’s chief of staff from August 2017 through 2018. She was hired by the City of Clarksville as an attorney in 2016.
A family’s lifeline: How one bill can give permanent funding to the Tennessee Deaf Mentor & Parent Advisor program
One family described the program as a "lifeline."
clarksvillenow.com
David Riggins, longtime Planning Commission director, dies at 68
David Allen Riggins, 68, passed away on November 18th, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. David was born September 7, 1954, in Montgomery County to Lawrence Edward and Evelyn Earlene Riggins. He was a Baptist. He graduated from Austin Peay State University and earned a master’s degree from Murray State University. David joined the Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission in 1977. After 13 years he was appointed director, where he served until his retirement in 2012.
clarksvillenow.com
Anita Cline Cooper
Anita Cline Cooper, age 91, of Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro Geoffrey Sikes officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from...
clarksvillenow.com
Chapel Hill Christian Academy head of school on how they started, what they have planned | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sara Hendrix is the head of school for the new Chapel Hill Christian Academy. This week, she joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about the inspiration behind the school, which opened just as the pandemic was starting, and she shares some big news about the land they’ve acquired in Sango for their new school campus.
tennesseelookout.com
Biden appoints Nashville businessman Bill Freeman to Fulbright Board
President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the appointment of Nashville businessman William H. “Bill” Freeman to the board of the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Awards. Freeman co-founded the Freeman-Webb Co. with the late Jimmy Webb. The company is a private real estate investment firm specializing in multi-family and commercial properties. In 2018, the pair bought the Nashville weekly alternative paper The Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and NFocus magazine, creating FW Publishing.
A civil rights leader comes home.
The campus of American Baptist College has changed little since Rev. Bernard Lafayette moved to Nashville in 1960 to attend seminary. A handful of neat red brick buildings, built in the 1920s and 30s, still cluster in the shadow of the headquarters of the newer National Baptist Convention off Brick Church Pike in North Nashville. […] The post A civil rights leader comes home. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
clarksvillenow.com
Andres M. Munoz
Andres M. Munoz, age 48, of Oak Grove, KY, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Andres was born January 21, 1974, in San Fernando, CA to William Carpenter (deceased) and Cecilia Carpenter. Andres is survived by his husband, Edward Munoz; sister, Bernadette Johnson; niece...
wgnsradio.com
Fire Departments Throughout Rutherford County are Growing
Rutherford County, Tenn. – Local fire departments are in the midst of growth. While some departments within Rutherford County are adding staff, others are constructing new fire hall’s and taking on new employees at the same time. MURFREESBORO FIRE RESCUE DEPT. - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD)...
mainstreetmaury.com
Historic areas debated at site of new development The Crossings
Spring Hill Planning Commission chairman Jonathan Duda opposed a positive recommendation of the development at The Crossings to the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week, based on his preference that more be done to preserve the historic battlefield on the site. The historic commission and applicant met...
clarksvillenow.com
Cheryl Ann Battista
Cheryl Ann Battista, 64, long-time resident of Hindsboro, died Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Born April 14, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Judy and John Battista. Cheryl had been battling cancer for the past two years, spending time in and out of care facilities. However, her Lord and Savior saw fit to end her suffering and bring her home to the Kingdom of Heaven, for which we too, are thankful. Her fight against cancer is over.
Tennessee Tribune
First 4 MTSU Students Reach Med School at Meharry
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four Middle Tennessee State University undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to...
clarksvillenow.com
John Junior Harrison
A Celebration of Life service for John Junior Harrison, age 86, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, November 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Geoffrey Sikes will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service.
clarksvillenow.com
Sheri Horrell
Sheri Dawn Horrell, age 45, of Clarksville, TN passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held in Thomaston, GA at a later date. Sheri entered this life on January 16, 1977, in Griffin, GA to Jesse Smith and Mary Helen Smith. She was a Controller for One Point Partitions.
clarksvillenow.com
Lonnie Croley
Lonnie Croley, age 70, of Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 12 noon on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Interment and Military Honors will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
WSMV
Titans Mr. Football finalists announced
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M
Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021. Northwood has purchased […] The post Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Auditors launch investigation of Nashville DA's office following NC5 revelations
Nashville DA Glenn Funk's office is now the focus of an investigation by state and local auditors following up on evidence uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.
Comments / 0