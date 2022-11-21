ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

indyschild.com

Indiana Welcomes A Very Electric Christmas by Lightwire Theater

Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas is coming to Indiana! Follow the story of a young bird, named Max and his family, as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole…his adventure begins! Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettia’s, light up the stage in Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas. Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits, including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky. Lightwire Theater is internationally recognized for their electroluminescent artistry, poignant story telling and performs in complete darkness. Brighten your holidays this season with Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas.
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
townepost.com

Carmel Christkindlmarkt Returns With New Vendors

The 2022 Christkindlmarkt is happening now! Until Dec. 30th, the authentic German Christmas market is occurring in downtown Carmel between the Palladium and the Tarkington Theater. Named USA TODAY’s 2021 Best Holiday Market, the Christkindlmarkt is an event guests do not want to miss. With more than 1 million visitors...
CARMEL, IN
wrtv.com

463 animals are looking for a forever home this Thanksgiving

FISHERS — With more than 460 animals filling the Humane Society for Hamilton County, the shelter says it's in crisis mode. "They're in every office, they're in, you know, special areas in the building, they're everywhere, we can put them," Rebecca Stevens, President and CEO, said. "We're out of room and we have to make sure every morning that there's enough room overnight and then the next day for the new arrivals."
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Southside Times

Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses

On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
GREENWOOD, IN
MyWabashValley.com

The Secret Ingredient gift ideas and a bonus for the shopper

Black Friday Special – Nov. 25, 2022, enter to win a $200 gift certificate for The Secret Ingredient for each $100 you spend on Black Friday. Shop Small Business Saturday – Nov. 26, 2022, from 10 am-5 pm – Get a $10 coupon for a $40+ purchase at The Secret Ingredient. Use coupon on the same day or on a future day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy with Kids

Malibu Jack’s Indoor Theme Park

As the cold weather rolls into central Indiana, Malibu Jack’s, an indoor theme park is open and ready for fun. It’s always sunny and warm at Malibu Jack’s, the newest indoor place to play in Lafayette. Like a tropical town boardwalk, Malibu Jacks has mini golf, arcade games, virtual reality, and roller coasters.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Indy with Kids

Geist Waterfront Park

Major construction on Phase 1 of Fishers’ newest park has wrapped up for the year. It isn’t set to open to the public until Spring 2023, but for one evening, the community was allowed to come in and preview the grounds. Geist Waterfront Park is coming and we...
FISHERS, IN

