4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
The Best Things to Do in Indianapolis this Holiday Season
Indianapolis sounds like the place to be this year, for all things holiday events and entertainment. Within a short drive time of the tri-state, here is what is upcoming in the Hoosier Capital of Indy. This inaugural event will be taking place at the Rathskeller Biergarten, a structure erected by...
indyschild.com
Indiana Welcomes A Very Electric Christmas by Lightwire Theater
Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas is coming to Indiana! Follow the story of a young bird, named Max and his family, as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole…his adventure begins! Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettia’s, light up the stage in Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas. Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits, including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky. Lightwire Theater is internationally recognized for their electroluminescent artistry, poignant story telling and performs in complete darkness. Brighten your holidays this season with Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas.
Fox 59
Haunted for the holidays: Indy scare attraction opens for 2 nights in December
INDIANAPOLIS — ‘Tis the season to be…scared?. A popular Halloween-time attraction is putting the “HO HO HO” in horror this holiday season. Nightmare on Edgewood is returning for two nights in December for an event called “Classic Horror Villains and Santa’s Naughty Elves Wreck the Halls of Edgewood.”
townepost.com
Carmel Christkindlmarkt Returns With New Vendors
The 2022 Christkindlmarkt is happening now! Until Dec. 30th, the authentic German Christmas market is occurring in downtown Carmel between the Palladium and the Tarkington Theater. Named USA TODAY’s 2021 Best Holiday Market, the Christkindlmarkt is an event guests do not want to miss. With more than 1 million visitors...
munciejournal.com
Kick Off the Holiday Season with Enchanted Luminaria Walk at Minnetrista
MUNCIE, IN— There is no better way to kick off the holiday season than with your family and friends at Enchanted Luminaria Walk at Minnetrista on December 2 and 3 from 5–9 p.m. each night. “Enchanted Luminaria Walk is one of my favorite events to work here at...
Thousands expected at annual Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving dinner
The Mozel Sanders Foundation expects to feed 11,000 people on Thursday with the help of more than 700 volunteers. This is the 51st year for the event.
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
WTHR
Comedian Mike Epps, philanthropist Amp Harris host turkey giveaway to serve city they grew up in
INDIANAPOLIS — The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner this year is $64.05. That's up 20% since last year. Thanks to inflation, consumers are seeing price hikes like this across the board — in grocery stores, at the gas pump and even on their utility bills. That's why...
wrtv.com
463 animals are looking for a forever home this Thanksgiving
FISHERS — With more than 460 animals filling the Humane Society for Hamilton County, the shelter says it's in crisis mode. "They're in every office, they're in, you know, special areas in the building, they're everywhere, we can put them," Rebecca Stevens, President and CEO, said. "We're out of room and we have to make sure every morning that there's enough room overnight and then the next day for the new arrivals."
Staff at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services hand out Thanksgiving meals
On Thanksgiving, the staff at the funeral home handed out meals to those in need. They are also working to keep James D. Dixon III’s memory alive.
Southside Times
Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses
On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
WISH-TV
Humane Society for Hamilton County in crisis to have Black Friday ‘priceless’ adoption special
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — On Friday, the Humane Society for Hamilton County will host a “priceless” adoption event for Black Friday. According to a news release, the event from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday allows adopters to donate as little as $1 to take home a new family member.
'He's awesome.' | Brownsburg pizza shop owner cuts employees in on profits after they ask to open on Thanksgiving Day
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — It's become a holiday tradition for employees at Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg. "Even though we're at work, we still want to have a nice Thanksgiving meal together," said Dani Pryor. Pryor is celebrating Thanksgiving with her sister, mom and her co-workers at Rockstar Pizza. Everyone brought...
MyWabashValley.com
The Secret Ingredient gift ideas and a bonus for the shopper
Black Friday Special – Nov. 25, 2022, enter to win a $200 gift certificate for The Secret Ingredient for each $100 you spend on Black Friday. Shop Small Business Saturday – Nov. 26, 2022, from 10 am-5 pm – Get a $10 coupon for a $40+ purchase at The Secret Ingredient. Use coupon on the same day or on a future day.
Malibu Jack’s Indoor Theme Park
As the cold weather rolls into central Indiana, Malibu Jack’s, an indoor theme park is open and ready for fun. It’s always sunny and warm at Malibu Jack’s, the newest indoor place to play in Lafayette. Like a tropical town boardwalk, Malibu Jacks has mini golf, arcade games, virtual reality, and roller coasters.
Geist Waterfront Park
Major construction on Phase 1 of Fishers’ newest park has wrapped up for the year. It isn’t set to open to the public until Spring 2023, but for one evening, the community was allowed to come in and preview the grounds. Geist Waterfront Park is coming and we...
Indianapolis church providing hope and resources for refugee families
An Indianapolis northside church is doing what it can to help thousands of African refugees feel welcome in Indiana this Thanksgiving.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Showers tonight followed by a stronger storm system this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — We hope you're having a great Thanksgiving with family and friends. Our forecast mostly played out as expected today. Though we didn't hit 60°, the high in Indy of 58° is good for the warmest Thanksgiving Day here since 2015. Much of the day was...
Indy man ordered to pay $4K back to Riley Festival Assoc. for passing bad checks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution after passing fake checks made out to a festival association at several banks in Hancock County. Court records show Marlon Coley pleaded guilty to theft and forgery on November 10.. An investigation began in November of 2021 after a […]
