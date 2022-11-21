ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Plain Sight: Santiago Creek after a rainstorm

By Colette Nguyen
Orange Coast Magazine
The Scene

Santiago Creek at Irvine Regional Park after a rainstorm

Getting There

Find paved areas to cross at Lot T near the OC Zoo as well as some stair access points that lead into the creek.

Explorer Credit

Shelly Marshall @igo_riding

Behind the Shot

“I was in the area enjoying the park after the rain. It was a beautiful time of day with the sun setting, and I wanted to take advantage of there actually being water in the creek.”

The post In Plain Sight: Santiago Creek after a rainstorm appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .

Orange Coast Magazine

