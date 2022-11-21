Mullins woman faces reckless homicide charge for December 2021 crash, Marion County Sheriff’s Office says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Mullins woman has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a deadly crash that occurred in December 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office .
Cynethia Kathleen Morton was booked into the Marion County Detention Center on Monday and released on a $10,000 surety bond, the sheriff’s office said.
Jyheam Jaquez Maurice Robinson, a passenger in Morton’s vehicle, died a week after the Dec. 11, 2021, crash, the sheriff’s office said. Monday would have been his 20th birthday.
No additional information was immediately available.
