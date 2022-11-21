ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Monday

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SAN FRANCISCO: OUT: DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Samson Ebukam (quadriceps, achilles). ARIZONA: OUT: TE Zach Ertz (knee), CB Byron Murphy (back), T D.J. Humphries (back). QUESTIONABLE: QB Kyler Murray (hamstring), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) G Max Garcia (shoulder).

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
111K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy