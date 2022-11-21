Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJ Dad Charged With Infant Daughter's DeathBridget MulroyPerth Amboy, NJ
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
Weekly Lakewood Police Blotter
Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 5am, Lt. Young observed a vehicle driving erratic and not maintaining their lane of traffic in the area of Clifton Avenue. Luis Miguel Alvarez-Gomez, 37 years old of Lakewood NJ was arrested for DWI. He was charged with the following: Driving Under the influence 39:4-50; summonses issued – unlicensed driver 39:3-10; carless driving 39:4-97; reckless driving 39:4-96 ; & failure to stop.
$2.25M settlement for N.J. man critically injured by drunk-driving cop who had 15 drinks
The Perth Amboy man who nearly died in 2018 after a drunk cop drove into his parked car at approximately 70 mph has received a $2.25 million settlement, according to his attorney. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Rav Shimon Szimonowitz of Lakewood Publishes Never-before-seen Teshuva of Rav Aharon Kotler ZT”L
Machon Aleh Zayis, under the leadership of Rav Shimon Szimonowitz of Lakewood, has just published a never-before-seen teshuva of Rav Aharon Kotler. This week’s issue of the Machon’s popular weekly Alim, as a special edition in honor of Rav Aharon’s sixtieth yahrtzeit, features this teshuva, along with many other pesakim and divrei Torah of Rav Aharon which are cited in seforim of the Machon.
WATCH: The 6 jerks in every mall parking lot, especially during the holidays
If you’re out shopping this weekend, especially on Black Friday in New Jersey, the parking lots are bound to be crowded. But, ‘tis the season to remember to be kind as you’re out on the roads, even if that isn’t always the case on the Turnpike, Parkway or shopping center parking lots.
Commercial Building Fire In The Oakhurst Section Of Ocean Township
November 23, 2022 OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Around 3:28 p.m. on Tuesday November 22, 2022, firefighters were dispatched to 9 Cindy…
Chaos breaks out at Antelope Valley Mall amid sledgehammer smash-and-grab
Chaos broke out at the Antelope Valley mall Tuesday after a group of bandits used a large sledgehammer to smash up glass cases and grab fistfuls of jewelry from a kiosk store.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Frustrated
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. Within the past year, there have been numerous occasions on this forum where writers as myself have expressed their extreme frustration over the terrible road condition that exists at the tracks. The only answer we have been receiving thus far is that they’re working on it, and it will be mentioned to the company at the next meeting.
thelakewoodscoop.com
DEVELOPING: Haz-Mat Team Requested After Lakewood Resident Found In Respiratory Distress [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating after a Lakewood resident was found at a home in respiratory distress, possibly from a hazardous chemical. Police and EMS responded to the home shortly before 8:00 PM, and found the patient unresponsive. The patient was transported to Monmouth Medical Center, southern campus in Lakewood in critical...
West Metro Fire Rescue crews locate teen who fell through the ice
Crews with West Metro Fire Rescue have located a teen who fell through the ice in Roxborough. Crews were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The teen was with three other youths on the ice when they all got out except for that one. Neighbors were able to pull out three of them but could not get to the fourth. Once crews arrived, they located the teen and pulled them out of the water before rushing them to the hospital.
NJ man sells everything to walk across America
What were you doing at 24 years old? Not many of us were making as big of a difference as Tommy Pasquale, that's for sure. He decided to be the change he wanted to see in the world and he's making Jersey really proud in the process. During COVID Tommy...
25newsnow.com
Local man given 25 years in prison for severely beating Twin Cities toddler
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Twin Cities man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for repeatedly beating his girlfriend’s young son who suffered broken bones, brain bleeding, and was malnourished from the abuse. “You are beyond evil,” said the child’s grandmother who provided a victim-impact...
Off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy shot multiple times by police after gunfight in New York
An off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont was shot multiple times by police in New York after he was involved in a gunfight with another group of people early Sunday morning, police said. Shots were fired around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs,...
phillyvoice.com
Former New Jersey councilman called cops on little girl for killing spotted lanternflies
A nine-year-old New Jersey girl who was spraying a tree outside her home to prevent the spread of invasive spotted lanternflies got a visit from a police officer in Caldwell last month, thanks to a phone call made by a "scared" neighbor. The incident happened Oct. 22 when former Caldwell...
Wild turkeys — once endangered — are now booming in N.J. and terrorizing some neighborhoods
They’re in the backyard. They’re up on the roof and at the front door. They stop traffic and make a mad dash for your car. The feathered beast making a b-line for your front bumper is New Jersey’s wild turkey, the not-so-rare bird that seems to roam the nation’s most densely populated state with abandon.
thelakewoodscoop.com
IT’S HAPPENING: Affordable Chasunahs Becoming a Reality in Lakewood
After years of planning, a longtime dream of Askonim is becoming a reality in Lakewood. Crews this week began to clear the land in Lakewood where a magnificent hall is being constructed to ease the burden of Lakewood families making Chasunahs. As prices of weddings continued to rise, Askonim gathered...
Is your power out in New Jersey? Here are some tools you need
The power going out when I was a kid meant it was time to play one game and one game only: the dark game. You start by turning off all the lights in the house; every single one. Every player gets their own flashlight and then begins a game that...
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
This Beloved Monmouth County, New Jersey Staple Is Closing Its Doors Forever
Goodbyes are sad. We love consistency in an uncertain life, don’t we? It is comforting to have a place where everyone knows your name but unfortunately, we have one more local staple closing its doors. Does anyone else hear the Cheers theme song playing in their heads right now?
thelakewoodscoop.com
A Response: Schools Should Not Begin Until Each Child is In School
In response to the letter from the mother of a 7-year-old boy who is not in school, I have the following suggestion. Why don’t we go back to the days when the schools didn’t open unless all children in Lakewood had a school?. I don’t know the specifics...
Mississippi deputies looking for suspect who fled traffic stop while wearing handcuffs
Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:33 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima near Hwy 61, North of South Harrah’s Parkway which was occupied by a black male identified as Devin Dean of Memphis, TN for traffic violations.
Comments / 0