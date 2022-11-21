ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

Weekly Lakewood Police Blotter

Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 5am, Lt. Young observed a vehicle driving erratic and not maintaining their lane of traffic in the area of Clifton Avenue. Luis Miguel Alvarez-Gomez, 37 years old of Lakewood NJ was arrested for DWI. He was charged with the following: Driving Under the influence 39:4-50; summonses issued – unlicensed driver 39:3-10; carless driving 39:4-97; reckless driving 39:4-96 ; & failure to stop.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Rav Shimon Szimonowitz of Lakewood Publishes Never-before-seen Teshuva of Rav Aharon Kotler ZT”L

Machon Aleh Zayis, under the leadership of Rav Shimon Szimonowitz of Lakewood, has just published a never-before-seen teshuva of Rav Aharon Kotler. This week’s issue of the Machon’s popular weekly Alim, as a special edition in honor of Rav Aharon’s sixtieth yahrtzeit, features this teshuva, along with many other pesakim and divrei Torah of Rav Aharon which are cited in seforim of the Machon.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Frustrated

The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. Within the past year, there have been numerous occasions on this forum where writers as myself have expressed their extreme frustration over the terrible road condition that exists at the tracks. The only answer we have been receiving thus far is that they’re working on it, and it will be mentioned to the company at the next meeting.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Denver

West Metro Fire Rescue crews locate teen who fell through the ice

Crews with West Metro Fire Rescue have located a teen who fell through the ice in Roxborough. Crews were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The teen was with three other youths on the ice when they all got out except for that one. Neighbors were able to pull out three of them but could not get to the fourth. Once crews arrived, they located the teen and pulled them out of the water before rushing them to the hospital.   
ROXBOROUGH PARK, CO
25newsnow.com

Local man given 25 years in prison for severely beating Twin Cities toddler

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Twin Cities man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for repeatedly beating his girlfriend’s young son who suffered broken bones, brain bleeding, and was malnourished from the abuse. “You are beyond evil,” said the child’s grandmother who provided a victim-impact...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputies looking for suspect who fled traffic stop while wearing handcuffs

Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:33 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima near Hwy 61, North of South Harrah’s Parkway which was occupied by a black male identified as Devin Dean of Memphis, TN for traffic violations.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy