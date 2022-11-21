ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday.
News 8 WROC

Exhausted Bills find way to remarkable, grinder of a win

When the Tyler Bass game winning field goal split the uprights, there wasn’t much celebrating on the Bills sideline. They just looked exhausted. It’s much different than what happened in Baltimore after that game ended with a walk-off kick. Stefon Diggs couldn’t stop talking trash to the Ravens fans. There was yelling and high fives. […]
WTOP

Javonte Williams spotlights foster kids while rehabbing knee

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos running back Javonte Williams is using his downtime as he recovers from an injured right knee to feed his other passion: helping foster kids. “I just really want to make sure that all the kids have the same kind of life experiences and things that I did growing up,” said Williams, who is launching his namesake charitable foundation next month, one that aims to provide bedroom makeovers and Christmas presents for children in foster care.
WTOP

Chargers, Cards try to reverse recent struggles in Arizona

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-5) at ARIZONA (4-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 7-3; Cardinals 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 10-4. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat the Cardinals 45-10 on Nov. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost...
WTOP

Texans look to slow down Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins offense

HOUSTON (1-8-1) at MIAMI (7-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Dolphins by 11½. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Texans 4-5-1; Dolphins 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Houston leads 8-2. LAST MEETING: Dolphins beat Texans 17-9 on Nov. 7, 2021, at Miami. LAST WEEK: Texans lost to Commanders 23-10; Dolphins...
WTOP

Streaking 49ers host Saints seeking 4th straight win

NEW ORLEANS (4-7) at SAN FRANCISCO (6-4) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: 49ers by 9 1/2. LAST MEETING: Saints beat 49ers 27-13 on Nov. 15, 2020, in New Orleans. LAST WEEK: Saints beat Rams 27-20; 49ers beat Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City. SAINTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10),...
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BUFFALO BILLS at DETROIT LIONS — BUFFALO:LB Tremaine Edmunds, DE Greg Rousseau. DETROIT: G Evan Brown, CB Jeff Okudah, G Jonah Jackson, DL Charles Harris, DE Josh Pascal. NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW YORK: TE...
WTOP

Titans host Bengals in 1st rematch since AFC divisional loss

CINCINNATI (6-4) at TENNESSEE (7-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bengals by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 7-3, Titans 8-2. SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 40-36-1. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Titans 19-16, Jan. 22 in Nashville. LAST WEEK: Bengals won 37-30 at Pittsburgh; Titans won 27-17...
WTOP

Seahawks return from bye and host struggling Raiders

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (3-7) at SEATTLE (6-4) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Seahawks by 3 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 4-6; Seahawks 6-4. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 29-26. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Raiders 27-3, Oct. 14, 2018, in London. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Broncos 22-16 in...
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 25-Dec. 1

1925 — Red Grange, playing his first game as a professional with the Chicago Bears, is held to 36 yards in a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Cardinals. 1934 — The Detroit Lions suffer the first defeat in franchise history, 3-0 to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions had won the first 10 games of the season.
WTOP

NFL-best 9-1 Eagles host slumping Packers

GREEN BAY (4-7) at PHILADELPHIA (9-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Eagles by 6 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Green Bay 4-7; Philadelphia 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 28-17. LAST MEETING: Packers defeated Eagles 30-16 on Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay. LAST WEEK: Packers lost to...
WTOP

Rams to face Chiefs for first time since 2018 thriller

LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-7) at KANSAS CITY (8-2) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX. LAST MEETING: Rams beat the Chiefs 54-51 on Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. LAST WEEK: Rams lost to Saints 27-20; Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27 RAMS OFFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (20), SCORING (29) RAMS DEFENSE:...
WTOP

Wednesday’s Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach. National League. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Zach Muckenhirn and RHP Denyi Reyes...
WTOP

Theodore Roosevelt beats Dunbar for 2nd straight Turkey Bowl title

The Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide, 26-18, in D.C. Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl championship game on Thanksgiving Day. It was the second win in a row for the Roughriders. “It’s hard to win once, so to win it back-to-back is exciting,” said Roosevelt coach Christopher Harden.
WTOP

Panthers score 3 in 2nd period, halt Bruins win streak at 7

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the second period as the Florida Panthers beat Boston 5-2 on Wednesday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. The Panthers took advantage of seven power-play chances by scoring three goals with the man-advantage, including...
WTOP

Baker scores 20 as Nevada defeats Akron 62-58

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Will Baker scored 20 points as Nevada beat Akron 62-58 on Wednesday night at the Cayman Islands Classic. Baker added six rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-1). Jarod Lucas scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
