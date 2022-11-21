Read full article on original website
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday.
Pats' Hunter Henry disputes overturned TD, says 'hand was under ball'
Patriots tight end Hunter Henry didn't agree with the officials' decision to overturn a third-quarter touchdown Thursday against the Vikings, saying his "hand was under the ball."
Exhausted Bills find way to remarkable, grinder of a win
When the Tyler Bass game winning field goal split the uprights, there wasn’t much celebrating on the Bills sideline. They just looked exhausted. It’s much different than what happened in Baltimore after that game ended with a walk-off kick. Stefon Diggs couldn’t stop talking trash to the Ravens fans. There was yelling and high fives. […]
Javonte Williams spotlights foster kids while rehabbing knee
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos running back Javonte Williams is using his downtime as he recovers from an injured right knee to feed his other passion: helping foster kids. “I just really want to make sure that all the kids have the same kind of life experiences and things that I did growing up,” said Williams, who is launching his namesake charitable foundation next month, one that aims to provide bedroom makeovers and Christmas presents for children in foster care.
Chargers, Cards try to reverse recent struggles in Arizona
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-5) at ARIZONA (4-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 7-3; Cardinals 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 10-4. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat the Cardinals 45-10 on Nov. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost...
Texans look to slow down Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins offense
HOUSTON (1-8-1) at MIAMI (7-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Dolphins by 11½. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Texans 4-5-1; Dolphins 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Houston leads 8-2. LAST MEETING: Dolphins beat Texans 17-9 on Nov. 7, 2021, at Miami. LAST WEEK: Texans lost to Commanders 23-10; Dolphins...
Streaking 49ers host Saints seeking 4th straight win
NEW ORLEANS (4-7) at SAN FRANCISCO (6-4) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: 49ers by 9 1/2. LAST MEETING: Saints beat 49ers 27-13 on Nov. 15, 2020, in New Orleans. LAST WEEK: Saints beat Rams 27-20; 49ers beat Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City. SAINTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10),...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BUFFALO BILLS at DETROIT LIONS — BUFFALO:LB Tremaine Edmunds, DE Greg Rousseau. DETROIT: G Evan Brown, CB Jeff Okudah, G Jonah Jackson, DL Charles Harris, DE Josh Pascal. NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW YORK: TE...
Titans host Bengals in 1st rematch since AFC divisional loss
CINCINNATI (6-4) at TENNESSEE (7-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bengals by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 7-3, Titans 8-2. SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 40-36-1. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Titans 19-16, Jan. 22 in Nashville. LAST WEEK: Bengals won 37-30 at Pittsburgh; Titans won 27-17...
Seahawks return from bye and host struggling Raiders
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (3-7) at SEATTLE (6-4) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Seahawks by 3 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 4-6; Seahawks 6-4. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 29-26. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Raiders 27-3, Oct. 14, 2018, in London. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Broncos 22-16 in...
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 25-Dec. 1
1925 — Red Grange, playing his first game as a professional with the Chicago Bears, is held to 36 yards in a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Cardinals. 1934 — The Detroit Lions suffer the first defeat in franchise history, 3-0 to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions had won the first 10 games of the season.
NFL-best 9-1 Eagles host slumping Packers
GREEN BAY (4-7) at PHILADELPHIA (9-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Eagles by 6 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Green Bay 4-7; Philadelphia 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 28-17. LAST MEETING: Packers defeated Eagles 30-16 on Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay. LAST WEEK: Packers lost to...
Rams to face Chiefs for first time since 2018 thriller
LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-7) at KANSAS CITY (8-2) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX. LAST MEETING: Rams beat the Chiefs 54-51 on Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. LAST WEEK: Rams lost to Saints 27-20; Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27 RAMS OFFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (20), SCORING (29) RAMS DEFENSE:...
Wednesday’s Transactions
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach. National League. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Zach Muckenhirn and RHP Denyi Reyes...
Theodore Roosevelt beats Dunbar for 2nd straight Turkey Bowl title
The Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide, 26-18, in D.C. Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl championship game on Thanksgiving Day. It was the second win in a row for the Roughriders. “It’s hard to win once, so to win it back-to-back is exciting,” said Roosevelt coach Christopher Harden.
No. 18 Alabama, No. 20 UConn duel in Knight Invitational semis
No. 20 Connecticut set a school record by making 17 3-pointers Thursday night in an 83-59 rout of Oregon at
Panthers score 3 in 2nd period, halt Bruins win streak at 7
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the second period as the Florida Panthers beat Boston 5-2 on Wednesday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. The Panthers took advantage of seven power-play chances by scoring three goals with the man-advantage, including...
Oregon, Michigan State aim for better defense in consolation matchup
No. 12 Michigan State’s emphatic start to the season was slowed a bit Thursday night in the opening round of
Top 25 roundup: Wild OT finish lifts No. 3 Kansas over Wisconsin
Bobby Pettiford Jr.’s reverse layup as time expired in overtime lifted No. 3 Kansas to a dramatic 69-68 win over
Baker scores 20 as Nevada defeats Akron 62-58
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Will Baker scored 20 points as Nevada beat Akron 62-58 on Wednesday night at the Cayman Islands Classic. Baker added six rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-1). Jarod Lucas scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
