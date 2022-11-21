Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Baker scores 20 as Nevada defeats Akron 62-58
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Will Baker scored 20 points as Nevada beat Akron 62-58 on Wednesday night at the Cayman Islands Classic. Baker added six rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-1). Jarod Lucas scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
WTOP
Big 1st half leads No. 6 Gonzaga past Portland State, 102-78
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Malachi Smith led six players in double figures with a season-high 23 points and No. 6 Gonzaga used a big first half to beat Portland State 102-78 on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Bulldogs (4-1) led by...
Bloomington area boys' basketball games to watch
The 2022-23 boys' basketball season is fast approaching and here are a few games you won't want to miss: Nov. 22: Bloomington South at Edgewood Right off the bat, a...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 25-Dec. 1
1890 — Navy beats Army 24-0 in the first matchup of this historic series. 1934 — The Detroit Lions play their first traditional Thanksgiving Day home game and lose to the Chicago Bears 19-16 in front of 26,000. CBS Radio does the first national broadcast of an NFL game.
WTOP
Panthers score 3 in 2nd period, halt Bruins win streak at 7
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the second period as the Florida Panthers beat Boston 5-2 on Wednesday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. The Panthers took advantage of seven power-play chances by scoring three goals with the man-advantage, including...
WTOP
Sports on TV for Friday, November 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla. ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas. ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla. 3 p.m. ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore. 3:30...
WTOP
Theodore Roosevelt beats Dunbar for 2nd straight Turkey Bowl title
The Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide, 26-18, in D.C. Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl championship game on Thanksgiving Day. It was the second win in a row for the Roughriders. “It’s hard to win once, so to win it back-to-back is exciting,” said Roosevelt coach Christopher Harden.
WTOP
Vejmelka logs shutout as Coyotes beat Hurricanes 4-0
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves — part of a family moment for the Arizona Coyotes goalie. With his father arriving from Europe to watch him play in an NHL game for the first time, Vejmelka turned in an impressive performance while helping the Coyotes beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game slide.
WTOP
Player of the Week: Freedom-Woodbridge’s Tristan Evans
Opponents by now have seen enough highlights of Freedom-Woodbridge High School quarterback Tristan Evans that it’s quite certain no one underestimates the junior who is in his first full season as a starter. “I joke all the time,” Eagles Coach Darryl Overton said. “If you were picking teams in...
Comments / 0