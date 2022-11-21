Read full article on original website
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BUFFALO BILLS at DETROIT LIONS — BUFFALO:LB Tremaine Edmunds, DE Greg Rousseau. DETROIT: G Evan Brown, CB Jeff Okudah, G Jonah Jackson, DL Charles Harris, DE Josh Pascal. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 25-Dec. 1
1925 — Red Grange, playing his first game as a professional with the Chicago Bears, is held to 36 yards in a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Cardinals. 1934 — The Detroit Lions suffer the first defeat in franchise history, 3-0 to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions had won the first 10 games of the season.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
WTOP
Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday.
WTOP
Wednesday’s Sports In Brief
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. Pelé scored two goals...
WTOP
Titans host Bengals in 1st rematch since AFC divisional loss
CINCINNATI (6-4) at TENNESSEE (7-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bengals by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 7-3, Titans 8-2. SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 40-36-1. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Titans 19-16, Jan. 22 in Nashville. LAST WEEK: Bengals won 37-30 at Pittsburgh; Titans won 27-17...
WTOP
Game-winning grab showed off football mind of Raiders’ Adams
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When the Raiders went for it all Sunday at Denver, they went to their top playmaker on a play that required savvy as well as skill. Davante Adams’ 35-yard touchdown catch that gave Las Vegas a 22-16 overtime victory over the Broncos was an example of how the wide receiver mentally and physically separates himself — this time literally, given how open he was — from most of his peers.
WTOP
Chargers, Cards try to reverse recent struggles in Arizona
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-5) at ARIZONA (4-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 7-3; Cardinals 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 10-4. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat the Cardinals 45-10 on Nov. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost...
WTOP
Vejmelka logs shutout as Coyotes beat Hurricanes 4-0
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves — part of a family moment for the Arizona Coyotes goalie. With his father arriving from Europe to watch him play in an NHL game for the first time, Vejmelka turned in an impressive performance while helping the Coyotes beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game slide.
WTOP
Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1
LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, second-most in the NHL.
WTOP
Panthers score 3 in 2nd period, halt Bruins win streak at 7
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the second period as the Florida Panthers beat Boston 5-2 on Wednesday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. The Panthers took advantage of seven power-play chances by scoring three goals with the man-advantage, including...
WTOP
Baker scores 20 as Nevada defeats Akron 62-58
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Will Baker scored 20 points as Nevada beat Akron 62-58 on Wednesday night at the Cayman Islands Classic. Baker added six rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-1). Jarod Lucas scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
WTOP
Lowry scores 28, Heat rally past Wizards 113-105
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry took care of the start. Tyler Herro came through for the finish. And the Miami Heat got a much-needed win. Lowry scored 24 of his 28 points in the first half, Herro made four 3-pointers down the stretch and the Heat wasted a 21-point second-half lead before beating the Washington Wizards 113-105 on Wednesday night and ending a four-game slide.
