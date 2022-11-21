Read full article on original website
Heartbroken ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim forced off air after hearing mother had been killed by digger
HEARTBROKEN World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim was forced off air on ITV after hearing her mother had been killed by a digger. The 34-year-old striker, who was born in Afghanistan but represents Denmark’s national team, is currently in Qatar working for the broadcaster. She was part of ITV's panel...
Brazil’s Richarlison Scores Sensational World Cup Goal on Scissor Kick
The Brazilian striker had an electrifying performance in his country’s opener of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.
CBS Sports
Saudi Arabia World Cup hero Yasser Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after nasty collision in Argentina game
Saudi Arabia's Yasser Al-Shahrani has undergone surgery after he was injured during the Green Falcons' sensational 2-1 FIFA World Cup win over Argentina on Tuesday. The 30-year-old defender hit the ground after clashing with Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in time added on and needed to be stretchered off at Lusail Iconic Stadium.
Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia is the Biggest World Cup Upset of All Time
Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina will be talked about for decades.
Sporting News
How Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup: Three reasons Lionel Messi's side were upset
The goal that could have assured Argentina a glorious start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup stayed on the board for more than a minute, so at least Lautaro Martinez had his moment in the spotlight. He’d earned it, for sure. Martinez executed a brilliant, incisive run to accept...
BBC
World Cup 2022: OneLove armband - Germany players cover mouths amid row with Fifa
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Germany players covered their mouths during the team photograph before...
Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar
Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
International Business Times
Qatar World Cup: Saudi Arabia Boss' Brutal Statement About Lionel Messi After Argentina's Defeat
Saudi Arabia boss Herve Renard has made a brutal statement about Lionel Messi after his side defeated Argentina 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina were stunned by Renard's Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C game in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. Messi and Co had entered the World Cup 2022 on a 36-match unbeaten streak that went back to 2019 when they had lost to Brazil in Copa America.
England fans banned from entering World Cup 2022 stadiums in crusader costumes
England fans wearing the outfits have already been turned away from some stadiums
Sporting News
Why is Son Heung-min wearing a mask at the World Cup? Explaining reason South Korea star needs protection
South Korea face a real challenge at the 2022 World Cup after being drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal. Paulo Bento's side eased through AFC qualifying to reach Qatar and they are competing in their 11th World Cup finals. The passionate South Korean fans will be hoping...
Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings
The U.S. men's national team made it to the knockout rounds in its last two FIFA World Cup appearances. The USMNT started its 2022 World Cup by picking up a point against Wales. Although, it was somewhat of a disappointing point. The U.S. held a late 1-0 lead before giving...
Soccer-FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country's fans during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Argentina upset flips Group C on its head
Going into Tuesday's slate of games, most people had Argentina and Poland penciled into the round of 16 because of their superstar forwards, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. By the end of the day, Argentina and Poland had just a point between them. Here's everything that happened in the 2022...
