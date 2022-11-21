ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
BBC

World Cup 2022: OneLove armband - Germany players cover mouths amid row with Fifa

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Germany players covered their mouths during the team photograph before...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
International Business Times

Qatar World Cup: Saudi Arabia Boss' Brutal Statement About Lionel Messi After Argentina's Defeat

Saudi Arabia boss Herve Renard has made a brutal statement about Lionel Messi after his side defeated Argentina 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina were stunned by Renard's Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C game in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. Messi and Co had entered the World Cup 2022 on a 36-match unbeaten streak that went back to 2019 when they had lost to Brazil in Copa America.
NBC Chicago

Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings

The U.S. men's national team made it to the knockout rounds in its last two FIFA World Cup appearances. The USMNT started its 2022 World Cup by picking up a point against Wales. Although, it was somewhat of a disappointing point. The U.S. held a late 1-0 lead before giving...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Argentina upset flips Group C on its head

Going into Tuesday's slate of games, most people had Argentina and Poland penciled into the round of 16 because of their superstar forwards, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. By the end of the day, Argentina and Poland had just a point between them. Here's everything that happened in the 2022...

Comments / 0

Community Policy