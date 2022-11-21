ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Rankings: Where remaining Memphis-area football teams stand ahead of TSSAA semifinals

By Wynston Wilcox, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
Now there are just three Memphis-area teams left in the TSSAA state football playoffs. Here's this week's rankings ahead of the state semifinals.

1. Bartlett (11-2): The Panthers are in the semifinals for the second time in three years. Can they make their first state championship appearance? Last week: No. 1. This week: vs. Beech (12-1).

2. MASE (13-0): MASE has its toughest game yet against McKenzie. Will the Phoenix put together another dominant defensive performance to play for their first state championship? Last week: No. 3. This week: vs. McKenzie (13-0).

3. Covington (11-2): The Chargers need one more win before they play for a state championship. Can they keep this hot streak going? Last week: No. 4. This week: vs. East Nashville (11-2).

KREAGER COLUMN:TSSAA football reclassification creates a Tennessee high schools super region and it's brutal | Kreager

PLAYOFF BRACKETS:TSSAA football playoff brackets 2022: Tennessee high school state semifinal schedule

BOYS POTW:Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week, Nov. 13-19

4. Germantown (10-3): The Red Devils’ season ended in the quarterfinals against Bartlett, 16-14. This week: OFF. Last week: No. 3.

5. Munford (11-1): The Cougars had a brutal end to the season in the quarterfinals. They should return most of their weapons for next season. Last week: No. 5. This week: OFF.

6. Southaven (10-1): Despite a first-round exit, the Chargers were able to go undefeated in the regular season this year. Last week: No. 6. This week: OFF.

7. Houston (9-3): The Mustangs return quite a few pieces next season, including top running back Damon Sisa. Last week: No. 7. This week: OFF.

8. Lausanne (8-2): The Lynx will lose a lot from this year’s team, including Brock Glenn, Zamariyon Kendall and Drew Scott. Last week: No. 8. This week: OFF.

9. Fairley (10-1): The Bulldogs will have a promising 2023 season with quite a few key pieces returning, including Jacquan Davis. Last week: No. 9. This week: OFF.

10: Memphis University School (8-4): The Owls’ season ended in the quarterfinals. Last week: No. 10. This week: OFF.

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on Twitter @wynstonw__.

The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

