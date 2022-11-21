Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Related
Eater
Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot
An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.
There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
sunset.com
10 Reasons Why You Need to Visit This Historic, Design-Driven Los Angeles Neighborhood
West Adams, a neighborhood situated in South Los Angeles, has been a hub for Black artists and creators since the 1940s. And though it undoubtedly has always held historical significance, the area formerly known as Sugar Hill has recently seen a surge of development and attention by creative types who’ve filled the storefronts and restaurants with fresh energy and great design. Artists like Mara Brock Akil have chosen West Adams to center their work, and rising star chefs like Keith Corbin of Alta Adams are pushing the West Coast culinary narrative forward while holding true to its soulful roots. Here are some of our favorite businesses in the neighborhood celebrating the area’s dynamic history and promising future.
Machaca, Frijoles, y Tortillas de Harina in Qatar: This Sinaloan Chef From L.A. Brought Tacos to the World Cup
As today’s dynamic display of world cup action showed, no other team in the world does futból as Mexico does. It was a sea of deep green in the nearly sold-out “Stadium 974” arena in Qatar. L.A. TACO is willing to bet that out of the 1.5 million visitors who traveled from across the world to partake in the quadrennial global sporting event. No one is having better tacos in the entire Arabian peninsula than L.A. chef Misael Guerrero.
L.A. Weekly
The Best Los Angeles Green Wednesday Deals 2022
We’re running down some of the best deals we’ve seen around town for one of the biggest cannabis shopping days of the year. We’ll update this throughout the day with new deals. Keep an eye out for the Black Friday list too. The Artist Tree. The Artist...
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night
An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, California, is virtually on everyone's travel bucket list. There are dozens of reasons to spend your weekend or short vacation in this gorgeous California coastal city. Located in Los Angeles County, Long Beach is renowned for its long stretch of white sand beaches and lively neighborhood full of...
KTLA.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location
Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
NBC Los Angeles
Winter Wonderland Events Coming to LA County Parks. Here's When and Where
Los Angeles County Parks will host a Winter Wonderland this December with 40 to 80 tons of snow at 34 different parks. Parks After Dark welcomes people of all ages to participate in the biggest event yet. The parks will be transformed from Dec 2 to 17 with varying times...
Headlines: $5,000 Reward Offered For Pasta Sisters’ Lost Recipes Stolen in Break-In; TikTok Offers Worst ‘Tortilla Hack’ of All Time
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Elysian Park: A married couple was assaulted at Dodger Stadium while attempting to leave Elton John’s concert on Thursday...
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
momsla.com
LA’s Top: Best Family Staycations in Los Angeles
A staycation is a vacation spent near home rather than an airplane ride away. Why travel far from home when there are so many ideal destinations within an hour’s drive? From beachfront resorts to a desert oasis, we’ve gathered up the best family staycations in Los Angeles. 100...
Thousands of free turkeys given away to LA families ahead of Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in Southern California have been hit hard economically by inflation and other financial setbacks. That's why local politicians and businesses are giving away free turkeys to families. For the third consecutive year, Hollywood Park hosted the City of Inglewood's 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium. Over 150 volunteers helped to distribute food items to families. "Trimmings can be expensive," said Asia Jones, a volunteer. "But people still want to have a wonderful Thanksgiving and to do that they just need a little bit of help." The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway served roughly 2,500 Inglewood residents, providing turkeys donated...
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
Car slams into Panda Express in Covina
Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina.
hotelnewsresource.com
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Downey, California
Kamla Hotels, a hotel developer and operator based in Cerritos, California, today announced that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Downey, California is now open for business. The 140-suite hotel situated at 9066 Firestone Boulevard can serve as your home base when visiting the many destinations of Southern California, including the famous beaches, Disney Theme Parks and the numerous world-famous medical centers.
NBC Los Angeles
Leimert Park Residents Turn Their Front Lawns Into Vegetable Gardens
Most big city residents would never dream of growing their own vegetables since there's not enough room, the soil's bad, and there's no time. But a South LA non-profit says it's not just possible but they'll help you do it. Before the recycled water sprinklers, the rows of veggies, the...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LATACO
Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT
L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.https://www.lataco.com
Comments / 0