1 injured following shooting on Springville Road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on a roadway in front of Huffman High School on Thanksgiving evening. According to BPD public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, a person was found shot with non-life-threatening injuries near 950 Springville Road at 5:20 p.m. No suspect is in custody at this time. […]
wvtm13.com
Police searching for suspects after 150 Summit Apartments attempted robbery, shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 20. Police say around 10:40 p.m., Birmingham 911 received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers encountered...
wvtm13.com
BPD searching for brother of man killed in weekend shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Zevin Patterson. According to BPD, officers are searching for his brother Devin Patterson Jr., 31, of Birmingham. Detectives obtained a warrant for murder with a bond of $250,000. He is described as being 5’7″ […]
CBS42.com
Amazon delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Birmingham; police trying to ID suspect
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in the armed robbery of an Amazon delivery driver in Birmingham. The holdup happened Sunday, Nov. 20, in the 1600 block of Sixth Street North. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the suspect was armed with a handgun and stole the...
