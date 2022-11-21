ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copa del Rave Will Feature Your Favorite DJs Playing Soccer For a Good Cause

By Katie Bain
Billboard
 3 days ago

As the World Cup kicks off with great fanfare and controversy this week in Qatar, another soccer tournament is getting set to launch closer to home.

Thursday (Dec. 1) will mark the third Copa del Rave, a soccer (ahem, football) tournament in Los Angeles where teams made up of employees from various electronic industry entities will compete for a good cause.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Copa del Rave this year returns with teams from WME, Red Light Management, Symphonic Distribution, CREATE Music Group, Your Army, Flaunt Magazine, INF+MOUS (INFAMOUS/2+2 Mgmt) and Kappa. The winning team will not only take home the trophy but have the honor of selecting the charity that will receive this year’s minimum $12,000 donation.

The day-long tournament is happening at Evolve Project in L.A.’s Frogtown neighborhood from 3-10 p.m., with DJ players including Ardalan , Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs , Borgore, Zomboy and Mary Droppinz, with more to be announced. The tournament is free for all to attend, with a spectator donation requested.

The first two installments of Cope del Rave, both in 2019 , featured star players including Diplo , GG Magree and The Chainsmokers and raised over $30,000 for Give a Beat and MusiCares, a Recording Academy organization that “provides a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need,” covering “financial, medical and personal emergencies.”

The eight teams competing during the tournament’s triumphant 2022 return will attempt to win the trophy away from current Copa del Rave champions, Red Light Management.

Billboard

Billboard

