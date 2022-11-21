Democratic Senators Urge Regulators to Monitor SoFi Trading Activity, Expressing Concern During Crypto Meltdown

Read full article on original website
DCG's Barry Silbert Reveals Crypto Firm Has $2 Billion in Debt as He Tries to Calm Investors After FTX
In a note to DCG shareholders, Silbert addressed all the "noise" surrounding the company, indicating that most of its entities are "operating as usual." The trading unit Genesis has encountered problems on the lending side due to "market turmoil," Silbert wrote. Silbert said the company as a whole is on...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. It's the day before Thanksgiving, so Americans are spending more attention on getting to their relatives' houses or preparing their own homes for the big meal, but there's still plenty to watch. The Federal Reserve is slated to release the minutes from its last meeting, which could give investors more to consider as they game out the next few rate hikes. Jobless numbers and mortgage application data are also on the menu Wednesday. U.S. stock markets are coming off a positive Tuesday, as well, so investors are looking for more momentum as the holiday shopping season tests retailers and consumers alike. U.S. markets are closed Thursday and will close early Friday. Read live market updates here.
Michael Farr: Tougher Times Are Likely Ahead for the Markets, and Investors Must Be Courageous
It's a wonderful time of year and a very strange time for the markets and the economy. As we await the most anticipated recession in history, things aren't awful. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level of the year on Oct. 12 when it was down nearly 25% for 2022. Since then, it has rebounded sharply and is now off by about 15%. Earnings continue to increase and expand, though some companies have missed Wall Street's expectations and have been punished. This week, a company reported strong results on the top and bottom lines but suggested that its full year would likely be on the low-end of the forecasted range, and the stock fell. When investors are nervous, there are fewer safe places to hide.
Tesla Shares Rise on Citi Upgrade, Elon Musk Talk of a New Factory in Asia
Tesla shares rose almost 8% on Wednesday after hitting a 52-week intraday low on Tuesday. Citi upgraded the stock and wrote in a note that "the year-to-date pullback has balanced out the near-term risk/reward." The stock has plunged this year, partly on concern about how much time and money CEO...
S&P 500 Rises Slightly as Wall Street Awaits Fed Minutes
U.S. stocks wavered Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve meeting minutes for clues into the pace of future interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22 points, or 0.07%. The S&P 500 gained 0.13% and the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.38%. Shares of Nordstrom fell more than...
Bitcoin Bounces Off 2-Year Low Even as Traders Remain Cautious After FTX Collapse
Bitcoin jumped higher on Wednesday bouncing off a two-year low hit the day before even as traders remain cautious over the possible contagion from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. It has been a tough year for crypto with the industry being plagued by collapses, liquidity issues and bankruptcies. More...
Fed Officials See Smaller Rate Hikes Coming ‘Soon,' Minutes Show
Federal Reserve officials expect to switch to smaller interest rate increases "soon," according to minutes from the November meeting released Wednesday. Some officials expressed concern over the impact rate increases could have on financial stability and the economy. Markets have largely expected the Fed to dial down the intensity of...
Treasury Department Releases Guidelines for Russian Oil Transport Ahead of Planned Price Cap
The Treasury Department released new guidance on the legal seaborne transport of Russian oil for U.S. service providers ahead of a Dec. 5 price cap. The guidance was issued along with similar policies from the "Price Gap Coalition" countries. That so-called Price Gap Coalition is aiming to deprive Russia of...
Asia-Pacific Stocks Mostly Lower, Tokyo Inflation at Highest in 40 Years; U.S. Markets Closed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower as markets in the U.S. were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and slated to end its session early on Friday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.35% and the Topix was flat as the nation's...
Credit Suisse Projects $1.6 Billion Fourth-Quarter Loss as It Embarks on Strategy Overhaul
The embattled lender last month announced a raft of measures to address persistent underperformance in its investment bank and a series of risk and compliance failures. Credit Suisse revealed that it had continued to experience net asset outflows, and said net outflows were approximately 6% of assets under management at the end of the third quarter.
