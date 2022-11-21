ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
The Daily Reflector

Mystery Plant: Fall foliage makes tree a standout

Each fall I usually get one or two phone calls concerning the autumn foliage, the callers wondering, invariably, if this season’s coloration will be better (or worse) than last fall. It’s a good question, but one that is basically impossible to answer, of course. “There is no way of measuring beauty,” is my normal response. And even in a drought period, you never know exactly how the resultant fall foliage may be affected. ...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy