This is about a $1 trillion government-sponsored enterprise built upon a myth — the myth of the American home. It is also about reform on the way. We have become familiar with the term “greenwashing,” defined by Investopedia as: “The act of providing the public or investors with misleading or outright false information about the environmental impact of a company’s products and operations.”
Kaiko, a provider of real-time and historical cryptocurrency trade data, order books, and aggregated prices through a cryptocurrency API, has published an explainer on how to do proper risk management in crypto assets. The deep dive into crypto risk management was released by Kaiko in the aftermath of the FTX...
Undertaking a major change in its leaders’ compensation model, ZuluTrade has announced that it will drop the profit-sharing fees from the followers’ accounts. Undertaking a major change in its leaders’ compensation model, ZuluTrade has announced that it will drop the profit-sharing fees from the followers’ accounts. The radical change in the compensation model comes in line with the new management approach to make ZuluTrade more investor-friendly and forward-looking by reducing costs and increasing quality and transparency on the platform.
Binance.US, the American arm of the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, is making a fresh bid for assets of Voyager Digital, CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said on Thursday. TSX-listed Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy nearly four months ago following the crash of major crypto...
Following the general meeting of shareholders today, Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) announced that it secured the approval to change the company’s name to Alpha Group International plc and its TIDM ticker to “ALPH”. The change of name is expected to come into effect from 5 December...
Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading platform Bybit is setting up a $100 million fund to help restore confidence in the industry and support institutional investors within its ecosystem. As the collapse of FTX sent shockwaves through the crypto space, market makers and high-frequency trading (HFT) institutions are eligible to access up to...
HYPE, the Italian market leader in app-based money management, has tapped Bitpanda to offer its 1.7 million customers the ability to invest in more than 2,500 assets including fractional stocks, ETFs, and precious metals, with any sized budget on a 24/7 basis, even when markets are closed. The integration, carried...
“Demand for low latency access to public clouds has been steadily growing and this is driven by continued institutional adoption of digital assets.”. Avelacom has become a member of the STAC Benchmark Council, comprising more than 400 financial institutions, including the world’s largest global banks, brokerages, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading shops, and asset managers, as well as more than 50 vendors of hardware, software, cloud technologies, and services.
“We are proud to strengthen our EMEA team with Emi and Chris and look forward to their contributions and impact as they help Talos scale and expand in this key strategic area.”. Talos has appointed Emi Lorincz as Director of Business Development EMEA, and Chris Soutar as Sales Director EMEA.
Swing trading is one of those strategies that is available on exchanges, such as NAGAX, as it offers the option for a multitude of strategy variations through its features. Cryptocurrencies are on trend right now, to say the least. That is why there has been an upsurge of new platforms and exchanges that welcome new and existing traders to delve into the world of crypto trading. While there are many significant factors to look for when deciding which one will be the most suitable for your investment needs and ambitions, like security and a user-friendly interface, it’s important for a crypto trader to have an abundance of options when it comes to their strategy.
CFI Financial Group, a multi-regulated FX and CFDs brokerage firm, has taken yet another leap in expanding its footprint within the MENA region. The UAE-headquartered group has acquired Egyptian brokerage firm “El Mahrousa”. The proposed takeover, which requires signoff from the Financial Regulatory Authority, reportedly bolsters CFI’s position...
The newest edition of the FIA Expo 2022, taking place on 14 and 15 November at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, aims to bring together the brightest minds in the listed derivatives industry, investors, media outlets, regulators, and online trading fans all under one roof. In an exclusive interview with...
Professional charting and trading platform, TradingView has integrated Canada-based brokerage firm Velocity Trade as the latest online trading partner. Velocity Trade provides its clients with access to a wide array of over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange listed products. The broker also offers prime brokerage service, investment banking, as well as wealth management products through its WealthTech portfolio.
The FIA EXPO 2022 was held at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk on 14-15 November. The derivatives trading industry gathered to discuss the most relevant topics, including regulation, market structure, clearing, post-trade tech, sustainability, geopolitics, 24/7 trading, direct market access, and…crypto. The (un)fortunate timing – the spectacular collapse of...
European social trading platform NAGA has teamed up with TrueLayer to leverage its open banking technology to help bolster its client onboarding and payments. The move by NAGA to appoint TrueLayer comes amid growing usage of open banking by its ecosystem, which also includes cryptocurrency platform NAGAX and neo-banking app NAGA Pay. TrueLayer says open banking can deliver more “efficient” and “cost-effective” processes for multi-asset platforms like NAGA.
“We recognize the enormous potential in this region for building one of the leading virtual asset hubs in the world. Hex Trust looks forward to expanding our client base in Dubai following the license approval and making a positive contribution to the VA ecosystem in the region.”. Hex Trust has...
“I’m very excited to join Squared Financial at a time when the Group is thriving to mark milestone after milestone. The trading scene is crammed with brokerage companies, and this is when Squared Financial wants to stand out with its avant-garde vision of trading. I am sure that the team and I will use what was already built as a springboard to greater future success” – Andreas Lazarou.
Horizon has been selected to support Santander Brokerage Poland, a subsidiary of Santander Bank, to introduce market makers onto Global Connect. Global Connect is a new equity market where global stocks are listed by introducing Market Makers without the issuer’s consent. Introduced by the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), the...
“Thomas’ experience speaks volumes, with a phenomenal track record as one of the best at what he does and we are excited to have him join us.”. United Fintech has appointed Thomas Petersen as Head of Data Partnerships, where he will be focused on driving growth across the EMEA region and consolidating the data capabilities of the firm’s portfolio companies, NetDania and TTMZero.
Three Democratic senators urged Fidelity Investments to reconsider its retirement product that allows investors to put bitcoin in their 401(k)s, citing the rapid downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire. United States senators Elizabeth Warren, Tina Smith and Richard Durbin said in a letter addressed to Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson...
