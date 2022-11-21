ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts OL Matt Pryor out of hospital after brief stay due to illness

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Backup Colts offensive lineman Matt Pryor was hospitalized on Sunday due to an illness, Indianapolis coach Jeff Saturday said Monday.

Pryor, a former starter who is no longer part of the lineup, missed the team’s 17-16 loss to Philadelphia.

He’s been released from the hospital.

“Pryor woke up Sunday feeling ill, and the medical team thought it would be best to send him to the hospital to get evaluated,” Saturday said. “(He) was released and is feeling better.”

Illness hit the Colts hard last week.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II, linebacker Zaire Franklin and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers missed varying amounts of practice time due to sickness last week.

Saturday did not reveal the nature of illness, and did not say if Pryor was dealing with the same illness that hit the rest of the roster.

“It’s a little bit different (sickness), but everybody has some illness, so we’re just trying to make sure, just following normal procedures,” Saturday said after the Colts’ final practice of the week. “Take care of each other, wash your hands a bunch, do all those things. A little sick bug going through, so just told guys to be mindful of that. That time of year, right?”

Pryor’s absence didn’t affect the starting lineup. Indianapolis has started second-year player Will Fries at right guard the past two games.

But Pryor was the team’s primary backup at tackle against the Raiders, and it remains to be seen if the veteran tackle’s availability is affected this week.

"With Pryor, how good he recovers from being that sick, we’ll see,” Saturday said.

