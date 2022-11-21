ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Kentucky judge in critical but stable condition after crash

By Bailey Brautigan, Lane Ball
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peXxZ_0jIxUsOd00

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Carter County Judge who was injured in a crash in Morehead, Kentucky last week remains in critical condition.

The Carter County Fiscal Court says that Judge Executive Mike Malone is in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover.

Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to reports of a single-vehicle accident on I-64 east of Morehead.

At the scene, first responders said they found a single pickup truck down an embankment near mile marker 136 westbound on I-64.

Malone was the driver and had to be freed from the pickup truck by the Morehead Fire Department and Farmers Volunteer Fire Department. He was taken to St. Claire HealthCare before being flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Malone’s wife, 74-year-old Rose Malone, of Grayson, was pronounced dead at the scene by Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 3

Related
fox56news.com

16-year-old Lexington boy still missing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK 13 News

Three people arrested in Kentucky drug bust

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Tuesday, the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office arrested multiple people for drug trafficking. GCSO says they stopped a car on Main Street in Greenup, and the driver, Sarah James, 42, of Hood Run Road in Greenup, Kentucky, had a suspended license. An occupant of the vehicle, Carl James McKinney, of […]
GREENUP, KY
WSAZ

Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday evening after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 23 in Scioto County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WKYT 27

Lexington mother accused of abuse now facing murder charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother accused of child abuse is now facing a murder charge. Alashia Brown was first arrested Monday for a criminal abuse charge. Brown’s original arrest citation says her two-year-old son was taken to the hospital Sunday for a suspected fentanyl overdose. Police say the child passed away at the hospital on Wednesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County wreck kills 1

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault after driving an SUV while under the influence. Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County …. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash

Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington …. Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK 13 News

‘Right place right time’: deputy in Ohio witnesses hit-and-run, chases fleeing juvenile driver

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — On Wednesday, a Gallia County deputy witnessed a car crash at the intersection of State Route 160 and Evergreen Road in Springfield Township, according to the county’s Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver at fault, who was a juvenile, “didn’t want to hang around to cooperate with the […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect wanted in Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is wanted in connection to a double homicide that took place in Portsmouth, Ohio on Sunday. Portsmouth Police say that 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is wanted for the shooting deaths of 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna. They say that Kearns is considered armed and dangerous. […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WKYT 27

Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother is facing charges after police say her son ingested a dangerous drug. Alashia Brown is charged with criminal abuse. According to her arrest citation, Brown’s two-year-old son was taken to the hospital after ingesting fentanyl Sunday afternoon. We don’t know the boy’s condition at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Five from Big Sandy region graduate from KSP Academy

FRANKFORT — Thirty-eight new Kentucky State Police cadets from Class 102 graduated from their training academy Friday, including three from Lawrence County and two from Floyd County. Chase Coverdale, Brett Criswell and Zachary Wright, all of Louisa; Christin Mitchell of Prestonsburg; and Jacob Williams of Harold completed more than...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY

Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
RICHMOND, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy