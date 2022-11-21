Read full article on original website
Raymond Smith
3d ago
so sad. My wife grew up near there and have many wonderful memories there. From Christmas to Easter and many a ball games there. even the mini go-kart races were fun to watch. The move will be heartbreaking.
7
Gay Sutton
3d ago
If it is a housing development, I sure hope they leave the trees and build around them. We can’t keep getting rid of tree’s.
10
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Salt & Straw may leave Portland for safety reasons
RV fire outside company headquarters is the last straw for iconic local ice cream maker.A Rose City staple could soon be packing up and leaving the city, with the continued crime and drug crisis to blame. "I moved back to Portland to start the company here," said Kim Malek, the CEO and co-founder of Salt & Straw. "Being from Portland is part of the soul of our company, but unless they can do something quickly to help me and figure out a way to keep my employees safe, we can't stay here." Malek said the straw that broke the camel's...
Vancouver Business Journal
Business Spotlight: Washougal Coffee Company
In May 2016, Washougal Coffee Company opened its doors at 1700 Main St., Suite 130 in downtown Washougal. The shop was founded by Mackenzie Cuff and her parents, and in early 2020, Tim and Mackenzie Cuff became the sole owners. Tim has a separate career as an airline pilot, but occasionally works alongside Mackenzie and her small team of four employees.
Touring Larsen's Creamery in Clackamas, soon to be home of Alpenrose
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Alpenrose, a Portland fixture since 1916, plans to move all of its local operations to a newly purchased 9-acre campus in Clackamas. Josh Reynolds, general manager for Alpenrose, said the move comes as the company acquired Larsen's Creamery, another longtime family-owned dairy business. "We wanted to...
Won’t Word Get Out That Portland Is a Shangri-La for Those Without a Home?
WW that the city will be constructing villages capable of accommodating 1,500-plus houseless campers. That’s great, but won’t it be self-fulfilling? Won’t the word get out that Portland is a Shangri-La for those without a home, exacerbating the problem? —Perpetually Pursuing Paradise. I’ve heard plenty of...
Owners of Republica expand with another new coffee shop in Portland: Electrica
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's newest coffee shop opened its doors on Wednesday, serving Mexican coffee and Japanese tea in a 100-year-old warehouse in the city's industrial district. Electrica is inside the Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co. building on Northwest Nicolai Street, off of Highway 30. The coffee shop is...
traveloregon.com
Fried Chicken Takes Flight in Portland
Food trends may come and go, but fried chicken is forever. There’s just something universally appealing about biting into a crackly, well-seasoned, perfectly golden drumstick. Portland is known for its fried chicken and jojos, but fried chicken appears in many creative ways throughout the region, drawing from various cultures...
kptv.com
Nearly 4,000 PGE customers without electricity
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly 4,000 Portland General Electric customers were without service Tuesday afternoon, according to PGE’s outage map. The largest cluster of outages was in northeast Salem where 3,410 customers were affected. A tree on a power line near St. Vincent’s Hospital in Portland also caused 209...
KGW
Oregon faces snow plow driver shortage heading into winter
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in the eastern part of the state, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Vancouver Business Journal
Vancouver business owners, leaders concerned with upcoming tax increases
During the Nov. 21 Vancouver City Council meeting, numerous business leaders and business owners spoke out regarding concerns with an update to Vancouver’s business license fee and surcharge that was proposed in the city’s $1.7 billion 2023-2024 biennial budget. According to a news release from city of Vancouver,...
9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It
With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
The Jantzen Beach Carousel is back, but no, you still can’t ride it
The Jantzen Beach Carousel might be back, but don’t expect to take a ride any time soon. Instead, pieces of the beloved Portland carousel will be on display at the Oregon Historical Society for a new exhibit called “The Odyssey of the Historic Jantzen Beach Carousel,” on view now through April 30, 2023.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
kptv.com
Authorities search for missing, endangered Tigard man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities seek the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man after he was last seen leaving his home in Tigard on Tuesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 32-year-old Daniel Huth left his home, on Southwest McFarland Boulevard near Southwest Bull Mountain Road, around 2:30 a.m. Authorities […]
Construction ahead: Affordable housing popping up in Beaverton
The South Cooper Mountain and Aloha areas are getting special attention when it comes to new home development.Have you noticed the construction fences popping up around Beaverton? A list of new subdivisions and apartment complexes are on their way to becoming reality, some within sight of major thoroughfares. Three affordable housing developments are well on their way to occupancy — two in South Cooper Mountain and one in Aloha — and smaller subdivisions are working on permits from Washington County. The larger affordable apartment projects have received a leg up in funding through money set aside by the Beaverton and...
Portland auditor withdraws fine against Gonzalez’s campaign
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland City Auditor has reversed its determination that Rene Gonzalez’s city council campaign violated campaign finance limits by accepting a subsidized monthly rent for office space and parking spots in Portland owned by campaign supporter and real estate mogul Jordan Schnitzer. The announcement comes...
Black market marijuana grows filled 4 homes on one SE Portland block; owner gets prison time
When Oregon’s marijuana regulations became too onerous for him, Adrian Roland Gibson converted four rental homes on a dead-end block in Southeast Portland into extensive grow sites to tap into out-of-state demand. His workers came to tend the plants day in and day out. An overwhelming smell of pot...
KGW
Comments / 8