Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run
Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion. Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th...
England vs USA referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Jesus Valenzuela?
Jesus Valenzuela is the referee of England’s match against the USA at the World Cup tonight.The Venezuelan is taking charge of his first match at the World Cup after being selected as one of 36 referees at the tournament in Qatar.The 39-year-old is considered to be one of the top referees in South America - taking charge of matches in the Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and South American World Cup qualifiers.He referees professional in Venezuela’s top flight, where he took charge of nine matches before the league paused for the World Cup.In those matches, however, Valenzuela showed...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for November 24
Thanksgiving will be serving more than just turkey and stuffing this year. Qatar is set to bring the heat with Brazil’s Neymar and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo kicking off their highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup debuts. The action on Wednesday kept fans on their toes as Belgium edged...
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With PK Goal vs. Ghana
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cristiano Ronaldo has kicked his name into the history books. The Portuguese captain scored in his fifth FIFA World Cup with a penalty kick against Ghana on Thursday. He...
Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Holds On to Defeat Ghana in World Cup
For Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, in between the tears and cheers, there was some history mixed in. Before taking the field in what could be his fifth and final World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was brought to tears during the national anthem. He went on to make history during Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in Group H play on Sunday, becoming the first male player to score in five separate World Cups.
Was That LeBron James Playing in the World Cup? Star Acknowledges Lookalike
LeBron James has been sidelined for two weeks with a groin strain. Or has he?. It sure looked like LeBron playing in the World Cup on Sunday. No, James hasn't traded in his sneakers for cleats. The LeBron lookalike was actually Bryan Mbeumo, a forward on the Cameroon national team. Mbeumo's photo was posted on social media by @LakeShowYo and got the attention of James himself.
Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings
The U.S. men's national team made it to the knockout rounds in its last two FIFA World Cup appearances. The USMNT started its 2022 World Cup by picking up a point against Wales. Although, it was somewhat of a disappointing point. The U.S. held a late 1-0 lead before giving...
Europe shows Infantino the way on the pitch – now it must do the same off it
The World Cup began with a Europhobic tone. In his speech the Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, attacked Europe. He accused its representatives of arrogance, double standards and self-centredness. He overlooked one point: the centre of football is indeed in Europe: historically, culturally, economically and sportingly. Only in Europe is it possible to have a great career in top-level football.
Alexis Vega Gets Emotional During Mexico's National Anthem
It's quite clear what Mexico means to El Tri's Alexis Vega. The 24-year-old winger was seen tearing up during Mexico's National Anthem "Himno Nacional Mexicano" ahead of its World Cup opener against Poland. Within seconds of the first kick, Stadium 974 was filled with chants and horns from Team Mexico...
Continents’ best ‘up against a wall’ as Senegal and Qatar face do-or-die clash
On the sixth day of the World Cup, the best of a continent will probably be lost. Senegal against Qatar pits the African Cup of Nations winners against the Asian Cup champions. The loser may be eliminated with a game to go and less than a week of the tournament played. The possibility is that officially the best sides in two huge confederations will not figure in the World Cup’s last 16.“It is two teams up against a wall,” Senegal manager Aliou Cisse said. “We are talking about two champions, the Asian champions and the African champions, and you can...
Caps in Soccer Explained During 2022 FIFA World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar continues, one of the most common terms you're likely hearing when players are being analyzed is “caps.”. No, this does...
Germany Players Cover Mouths in Silent Protest Over FIFA's Ban on ‘OneLove' Armbands
As Germany prepared for their Group E opening clash against Japan on Wednesday in the Khalifa International Stadium, the German players lined up on the pitch for their team photo. They used the moment as a powerful gesture of protest. The team all covered their mouths in response to FIFA's...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
From fighting and civilian suffering in Ukraine to a fashion show in Lagos with outfits made from recyclables, a Spanish city switching on the Christmas lights and the tennis ATP world tour finals, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Chief Photographer East Africa Ben Curtis.
Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
