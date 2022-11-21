On the sixth day of the World Cup, the best of a continent will probably be lost. Senegal against Qatar pits the African Cup of Nations winners against the Asian Cup champions. The loser may be eliminated with a game to go and less than a week of the tournament played. The possibility is that officially the best sides in two huge confederations will not figure in the World Cup’s last 16.“It is two teams up against a wall,” Senegal manager Aliou Cisse said. “We are talking about two champions, the Asian champions and the African champions, and you can...

37 MINUTES AGO