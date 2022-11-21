Read full article on original website
wskg.org
Hochul signs bills to educate hate crime convicts and ‘de-radicalize’ people
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul decried the rise in violent domestic terrorism in New York and the nation Tuesday, and signed two bills into law that she says will takes steps toward trying to prevent it. Hochul listed some recent disturbing events, including two armed men in New York’s Penn...
wskg.org
Hochul signs temporary cryptocurrency-mining moratorium
In a major win for environmental groups, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday, placing a two-year ban on new, large-scale operations used to generate cryptocurrency. Environmental activists, like Yvonne Taylor, Vice President of Seneca Lake Guardian, argue energy-intensive, Bitcoin-mining operations use large amounts of fossil fuels and work against the state’s goals to reduce carbon emissions.
