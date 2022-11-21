Police ID driver killed in Henrico County crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police identified a man killed in a Henrico County crash.

Robert Moore, 49, of New Kent, was killed in the crash that was reported Sunday at about 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Gay Avenue and Lou’s Lore Lane.

"The preliminary investigation shows a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling east on Gay Avenue when a Honda Accord pulled out of Lou’s Lore Lane onto Gay Avenue. The Corvette struck the Honda," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Two adult males were transported to an area hospital for their injuries. [Moore], the driver of the Corvette, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital; the other driver remains hospitalized in critical condition."

Police said the investigation was ongoing, but added it appeared speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

