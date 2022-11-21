ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Man charged in motel shooting that injured 13-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was charged in the shooting that critically injured a 13-year-old girl in a motel in Whitehaven. Memphis Police Department charged Keith Bethany, 60, with aggravated assault and theft of property for $1,000 or less. The theft of property comes from a stolen weapon that...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Video of suspect vehicle released after shooting outside Orange Mound clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have released video of a suspect vehicle following a shooting outside a health clinic in Orange Mound Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Haynes Road outside of the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthorn Clinic around 10 a.m. According to police, officers found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 2 juveniles injured from shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles with gunshot wounds. According to police, a 15-year-old and a 9-year-old were taken to Lebonhuer in critical condition. A house was shot multiple times on Westmont Street on Nov. 23 around midnight, says police. If...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

North Memphis shooting sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition. No suspect information has been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shooting this afternoon in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 401 North Dunlap Street. One male shooting victim was taken to Regional One Health by private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition. No suspect information at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MPD asking for tips on car thefts near Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is asking for your help to find three people connected to two car thefts near Bartlett. According to MPD, the first car theft happened on November 22 at around 4 p.m. on the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. Three men entered a business and asked how to obtain key fobs for Infiniti cars, MPD told ABC24. MPD said the owner of the business refused to help him and the suspects left in a four door black Infiniti with fake drive-out tags.
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

Young Dolph shooting suspect loses phone privileges in jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph lost his phone privileges at the Shelby County jail. Judge Lee Coffee, is taking Justin Johnson’s privileges away and moving him to administrative segregation after learning Johnson uploaded a song he recorded over a jail phone to YouTube.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven. Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The next day, police were able to identify the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
