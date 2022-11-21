Read full article on original website
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Man charged in motel shooting that injured 13-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was charged in the shooting that critically injured a 13-year-old girl in a motel in Whitehaven. Memphis Police Department charged Keith Bethany, 60, with aggravated assault and theft of property for $1,000 or less. The theft of property comes from a stolen weapon that...
13-year-old girl charged with reckless homicide in shooting death of teen, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned new details about the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl. The shooting happened Nov. 21 around 8 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Curtis Street, in Parkway Village. The victim was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to...
Video of suspect vehicle released after shooting outside Orange Mound clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have released video of a suspect vehicle following a shooting outside a health clinic in Orange Mound Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Haynes Road outside of the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthorn Clinic around 10 a.m. According to police, officers found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2 juveniles injured from shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles with gunshot wounds. According to police, a 15-year-old and a 9-year-old were taken to Lebonhuer in critical condition. A house was shot multiple times on Westmont Street on Nov. 23 around midnight, says police. If...
16-year-old injured after being shot Thanksgiving morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another teenager has been shot in Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department, a 16-year-old boy showed up at Methodist North Thursday morning just after 5 a.m. The victim was dropped off by someone driving a black Dodge Durango. MPD said the shooting may have happened...
15-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl shot after gunfire rips through home, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen and a child were both critically injured after being shot in Memphis. The shooting happened the night before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23. Memphis Police officers responded to the 4000 block of Westmont Street at 11:46 p.m., where a house was shot numerous times. MPD said...
North Memphis shooting sends one to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition. No suspect information has been […]
3 men wanted in local business burglary, attempted auto theft, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are wanted in connection to a theft at a local business, according to the Memphis Police Department. The theft happened at a store in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. On Nov. 22, at approximately 4 p.m., three men walked into the store and...
15-year-old in stolen car faces attempted murder charge after being shot by MPD officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen boy who was shot by a Memphis Police officer inside a stolen car now faces multiple charges in connection with the incident. TBI said the incident happened early Monday morning, at about 10:40 a.m., on Peres Avenue. Memphis Police officers found a stolen grey...
Shooting this afternoon in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 401 North Dunlap Street. One male shooting victim was taken to Regional One Health by private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition. No suspect information at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
Child shot at Airport Inn, rushed to Le Bonheur in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot at the Airport Inn. The kid was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. MPD now have one adult man detained..
3 children and an adult injured in crash in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children and an adult are in the hospital after a crash in Raleigh on Thanksgiving Day. Memphis Police said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Ridgemont Ave. and New Allen Rd at 1:05 p.m. A truck had flipped. One child was taken to Le...
localmemphis.com
MPD asking for tips on car thefts near Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is asking for your help to find three people connected to two car thefts near Bartlett. According to MPD, the first car theft happened on November 22 at around 4 p.m. on the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. Three men entered a business and asked how to obtain key fobs for Infiniti cars, MPD told ABC24. MPD said the owner of the business refused to help him and the suspects left in a four door black Infiniti with fake drive-out tags.
actionnews5.com
Young Dolph shooting suspect loses phone privileges in jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph lost his phone privileges at the Shelby County jail. Judge Lee Coffee, is taking Justin Johnson’s privileges away and moving him to administrative segregation after learning Johnson uploaded a song he recorded over a jail phone to YouTube.
Man dies after being shot in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser. The shooting happened late Monday night in the 2900 block of Treemont Cove. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but he did not survive. No suspect...
actionnews5.com
Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven. Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The next day, police were able to identify the...
16-year-old girl dies after being shot in Parkway Village, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old girl died in a shooting in Parkway Village Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Curtis Street, police said. Police said that officers responded to the shooting and found a...
1 Person Died In A Motor vehicle Crash In Shelby County (Shelby County, TN)
The Memphis Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The accident happened in North Shelby County's Woodstock neighborhood. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office stated that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 51 near Fite Road.
actionnews5.com
WATCH: Police release video of 22 armed shoplifters who stormed local Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance video footage showing the 22 armed shoplifters who flooded a Whitehaven Walmart and stole multiple items over the weekend. The incident took place Sunday night around 8:50 p.m. The suspects were in and out of the store in less...
13-year-old charged in shooting death of another teen in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old girl has been charged with receless homicide in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened Monday night around 8:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Curtis St. The victim was taken to...
