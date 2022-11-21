Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Suburban Times
MultiCare awards $600,000 to local organizations in 2022
TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Health System’s Community Partnership Fund has awarded $600,000 to 99 organizations in Western Washington focused on addressing housing and homelessness, food insecurity, health care and children’s needs. The fund supports organizations in Pierce, King, Thurston and Kitsap counties providing care, services and resources...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Adopts 2023-2024 Biennial Budget
TACOMA, Wash. – Tonight, the Tacoma City Council adopted the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Biennial Budget. In line with Council priorities and significant community feedback, affordable housing and public safety form the core of the budget. To that end, there are zero budget cuts in public safety, affordable...
KOMO News
Fake school threats cause lockdowns at several western Washington schools
WASHINGTON — At least five schools in western Washington ended up on lockdown Tuesday morning, due to "swatting" threats. A swatting threat is a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large police presence, which is against the law to do. In one of the...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library System closed Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving
Pierce County Library System announcement. The Pierce County Library System will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for Thanksgiving. During that time, the Library’s online services, as always, will be open at www.piercecountylibrary.org, featuring online e-books, audiobooks, videos and magazines as well as other services and resources.
nwnewsradio.com
Hospital reacts to critical letter, death of patient in ER
(EVERETT) Providence Regional Medical Center Everett is going on the defensive after receiving a critical letter from local elected officials. The response comes as we’re learning more about a patient who may have died while waiting for care. Earlier this month, both the Everett City Council and the Snohomish...
The Suburban Times
Opt Outside Walk
Submitted by Daffodil Valley Volkssport Assn, Puyallup. Come discover what Volkssport walking is about and walk off some of your Thanksgiving dinner with us Friday, November 25, 2022 at 10am on the Sumner Link Trail. Start point is the REI Sumner Warehouse at 1700 45th St E, Sumner near the Salmon Creek Viewpoint. Flat, paved trail suitable for walkers of all levels.
The Suburban Times
Scrooge Goes on in Olympia
“Jacob Quimby Marley was a proper, tight, dry, pruny old thing. His face was frozen in sour disapproval, as if he had bitten into a lemon by mistake and hadn’t liked it much.” – Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol – http://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/68352. Peggy and I are extremely...
The Suburban Times
Celebrate the 7th Annual Holiday Haul Crawl in Downtown Tacoma
Downtown Tacoma Partnership announcement. Dash downtown for the 12 Days of Haul Crawl to enjoy festive giveaways, shopping and dining specials, fun events for all ages, and much more merriment each day from November 29th – December 10th. The Holiday Haul Crawl was created in 2015 to encourage shoppers...
The Suburban Times
Music professor Gina Gillie discussed her new composition and short film
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Professor of Music Gina Gillie recently premiered her first electroacoustic music composition at Seattle Symphony’s Octave 9. Titled “Pale Blue Dot for solo horn and fixed media,” the piece is inspired by the 1991 photograph taken by the Voyager 1 spacecraft as well as Carl…
The Suburban Times
Affordable holiday event for families on Dec. 10: Christmas at Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood
Submitted by Historic Fort Steilacoom. Join us at Fort Steilacoom Museum in Lakewood from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, as living historians re-enact the Christmas of 1857 as the holiday season might have been celebrated in these buildings 165 years ago. Re-enactors will gather in candlelight...
KOMO News
Seattle cardiologist shares Thanksgiving tips to avoid heart problems
SEATTLE — As we enter the holiday season, the hustle and bustle can take a real toll on our hearts. A local cardiologist said she typically sees an increase in heart problems this time of year. The holidays are time of celebration and also a time of excess that can have deadly consequences.
The Suburban Times
Zoolights begins Friday
TACOMA, Wash.—Festive and bright holiday magic returns with Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium this Friday, Nov. 25 and runs through Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). The annual event boasts more than 800,000 colorful LED lights and dozens of sparkling 3-D animal light displays. “Zoolights...
Free food hubs in Pierce, King Counties aim to serve people in a dignified way
SPANAWAY, Wash. — One woman is working to make sure people feel comfortable and dignified when they receive food assistance in Pierce and King Counties. Although the pantries sitting in parking lots in the area, like in Spanaway, may look out of place, their goal is to make people feel like they belong.
KING-5
Tips to keep that poinsettia alive
SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
MyNorthwest.com
False reports of school shooters prompt lockdowns across Puget Sound
A series of false reports about active school shootings, known as “swatting,” occurred around the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, prompting school lockdowns and, in some cases, evacuations. This happened in Thurston, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies said the call came in before...
Kirkland hospital uses COVID aid to trigger $1.9M in admin bonuses
Commissioners for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland narrowly approved an exception to the hospital’s leadership bonus program in June to count federal pandemic relief in its annual revenue calculation — triggering $1.9 million in management bonuses. The board’s split 4-3 decision provided an average of about $9,200 in additional compensation...
3 Great Pizza Places in Washington
Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
thurstontalk.com
Hey Kids! Meet Santa’s New Reindeer in SW Washington
You know, every once in awhile Comet needs a vacation or Rudolph has a head cold. When that happens, Santa calls on his reindeer-in-training. These special deer are trained and cared for by true believers throughout the world. And we now have one of these farms right here in Thurston County. Teva and Barry Barcomb are the excited owners of Twisted Holly Reindeer Ranch in Rochester. Their star residents are two young reindeer bucks, Dean and Sam.
q13fox.com
Pediatric respiratory cases, flu strain Pacific Northwest hospitals
PORTLAND, Ore. - Children’s hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to maintain enough space for their young patients, and some report being over capacity amid increasing strain due to a surge in respiratory illness and hospitalizations. At the same time, the Seattle area’s first pediatric death from flu...
Social worker reports on-the-job attack in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A social worker with Department of Children, Youth, and Families or DCYF says she is recovering from an attack that was carried out by a foster youth in Puyallup last week. Her family says what happened is not a fluke, but instead part of a systemic...
Comments / 0