27 First News
Elizabeth Kay Esker, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Kay Esker passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 61. Elizabeth was born May 11, 1961 in Youngstown Ohio to Robert and Patricia (Tice) Esker. She is a graduate of Poland Seminary High School. She served in the Air Force from 1986 through...
27 First News
Marla J. Trittschuh, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marla Trittschuh, 84, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland. Marla was born on January 6, 1938, in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harold and Virginia Mundorf. Even at age 84, Marla remained an avid reader....
27 First News
Anthony Harold Anderson, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Harold Anderson, Jr., 33, of 1539 Palmyra Road NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 1:46 a.m., at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born September 7, 1989 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Anthony H. and Marcia D. Anderson,...
27 First News
Margie Hayes, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie Hayes of Huron, Ohio and formerly Sebring passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Margie was born on March 22, 1950.
27 First News
Rita Letourneau, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Letourneau, 83, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at Mercy Health Hospital. She was born August 24, 1939, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Lucille Chill. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden, Connecticut. Rita and her husband...
27 First News
Pamela S. Roupe, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Sue Roupe, 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born October 20, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sidney Crowder and Jeanie (Rossi) Seaman. Pamela was a homemaker. She loved...
27 First News
Madelyn M. Zeock Clarke, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madelyn M. Zeock Clarke, 78, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Assumption Village. She was born April 2, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Jerry and Phyllis Costello Meli. Madelyn worked as a teller for Dollar Savings and Trust for 17...
27 First News
Frederick “Jim” DeMay, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Jim” DeMay, 84, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, at his daughter’s home. Mr. DeMay was born August 16, 1938, in Sharon, a son of the late Frederick DeMay and Jennie (Vicozi) DeMay Opalensky and attended school in Vernon, Ohio.
27 First News
Chad Thomas Blankenship, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chad Thomas Blankenship, 45, passed away at 10:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Parkside Nursing Home after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on January 12, 1977, in Salem to Roberta (Thomas) Blankenship. Chad was a 1995 graduate of Salem High School.
27 First News
Johnnie “Bubble Gum” Allen Holenchick, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie Allen Holenchick “Bubble Gum,” 76, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on April 9, 1946, in Crystal Springs, West Virginia, the son of the late Michael Carl and Ruby...
27 First News
“Hambone” Alvin W. Flick, Jr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Hambone” Alvin W. Flick, Jr., 40, of Canfield, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alvin and Patricia (Glista) Flick, Sr. Hambone was a 2001 graduate of Canfield High School...
27 First News
Ann Eliser, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Eliser, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born January 13, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Eugene Annibale and Leona Kaufman Eliser. She graduated from Youngstown School of Nursing and obtained her degree in...
27 First News
Thomas Curry, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Curry, Jr. of Temple Hills, Maryland, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 15. A wake will be held Saturday, December 3, 11:00 a.m. at Howell Funeral Home Chapel, 10220 Guilford, Road, Jessup, MD 20794, followed by a service at 1:00 p.m.
27 First News
James T. “Jim” Peterson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. “Jim” Peterson, 64, of Lisbon, passed away at his home Monday, November 21, 2022. Jim was born July 31, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Roy and Ruth (Thomas) Peterson. Jim attended Youngstown State University’s Dana School of...
27 First News
Helen E. (Gregg) Huffman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen E. (Gregg) Huffman, 81, was called home to our Lord from complications of a short illness on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at her home. She was born February 14, 1941, in Salem, the daughter of the late Ewing P. and Averil (Campbell) Gregg. Helen...
27 First News
Marion M. Garrity, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion M. Garrity, 98, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Victoria House Assisted Living Facility in Austintown, Ohio. Marion was born on April 8, 1924, to Hayes and Anna (Stevens/Fraley) Mayyou. On June 12, 1943, she was united in marriage...
27 First News
Dennis W. Crookston, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis W. Crookston passed away Wednesday, November 16. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dennis W. Crookston, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Linda Marie Golden, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Golden, 81, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Hospice House. Linda was born December 4, 1940, in Nashville,Tennessee, a daughter of the late Sam and Frankie Gibson Langley. She married her husband, Russell J. Golden, Jr., on June 27, 1964; he died October...
27 First News
Dorothy Germano, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Germano, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 92. Mrs. Germano was born August 20, 1930, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Nitch) Velkey. She was a 1948 graduate...
27 First News
Ricky Vargas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Vargas, 57, sadly and unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and son. Ricky was a man with a huge heart but he might not have always showed it the right way but he loved with all his heart. A father, husband, a friend a brother. Ricky was a great man with a huge heart for friends and family. He loved all of his kids and family. He always had a good intention just didn’t always express it correctly. He would always drop what he was doing to help someone, a true give you the shirt off his back kind of man. Ricky, aka “Lil Rick” loved to ride his motorcycle, to him there was nothing more peaceful than feeling that wind in his hair and on his face and hearing the roar of those pipes. At times that is where he would find his peace. He was a misunderstood soul but he was unconditionally loved. He loved working on cars and he enjoyed cooking on the grill for everyone. He was the “Jack of all trades master of none but would sure as hell getter done.”
