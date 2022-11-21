Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
insidepacksports.com
Tony Gibson: "We Have To Be Really Good In Coverage"
NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson met with the media ahead of the Wolfpack's upcoming matchup versus North Carolina. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. Coach Doeren was talking yesterday about this being a similar challenge to Wake Forest, facing the Wake Forest offense. How similar or...
insidepacksports.com
THREE KEYS: North Carolina
NC State returns to action today against rival North Carolina. Here are our three biggest keys to the game for the Wolfpack.
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: How Can NC State Upset North Carolina Today?
Today we discuss the rivalry game against North Carolina and what NC State must do to have a chance to upset the Tar Heels.
insidepacksports.com
NC State Star LB Drake Thomas: "It's A Physical Game"
NC State star linebacker Drake Thomas discusses the rivalry matchup with North Carolina, his play, and much more with the media. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. I know that you guys wanted [more], but would beating Carolina be able to ease some of the disappointment, you...
insidepacksports.com
OUR FINAL TAKE: NC State vs. North Carolina
Several members of the Inside Pack Sports staff predict the winner of the NC State-North Carolina matchup.
insidepacksports.com
NC State OC Tim Beck: "I Hope It Never Happens Again"
NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck met with the media to discuss the upcoming matchup against North Carolina. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. How'd you feel like Ben Finley graded out in the game? You know, for a kid just thrown into it like that?. Yeah,...
insidepacksports.com
COMMIT ALERT: Athletic 2023 LB Kelvon McBride Flips To NC State
NC State just landed a commitment from Mobile (AL) 2023 linebacker Kelvon McBride who had been previously committed to Vanderbilt. McBride recently was on campus for the Wolfpack's matchup against Boston College. "I liked it to be honest," said McBride. "It was a good environment. The players, they...
insidepacksports.com
NC State QB Ben Finley: "I Love My Team"
NC State quarterback Ben Finley met with the media to discuss his play and the rivalry matchup against North Carolina. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. Have you talked to your brother since the Louisville game?. Yeah, I have. Trying to get him to fly up for...
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: NC State Looks The Part In First Real Test
Today we talk NC State basketball and how the Wolfpack had its chances against one of the top teams in the country.
insidepacksports.com
WEEK 11: NC State Plays Chart
Here is an in-depth look at NC State's player snaps heading into the regular season finale against North Carolina.
insidepacksports.com
Inside Pack Sports Football Recruiting Update
We're a month away from the early signing period and while the majority of NC State's class of 2023 has been set for months, there's still a few prospects to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. Can The Pack Hold On To Kyron Jones?. Perhaps...
insidepacksports.com
PC: Kevin Keatts, Jarkel Joiner, and Casey Morsell Discuss Battle 4 Atlantis
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts and guards Jarkel Joiner and Casey Morsell met with the media prior to the start of the Battle 4 Atlantis. NOTE: Click the video above to wach the press conference. Kevin Keatts — “We’re excited to be in paradise. Back in the Bahamas, it’s...
insidepacksports.com
Hendu's View
Inside Pack Sports Publisher James Henderson reviews the film from NC State's loss to Louisville, key takeaways, North Carolina, and much more!
