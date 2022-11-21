Read full article on original website
ASIC sues Block Earner for crypto services without AFS license
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has sued Block Earner for allegedly providing unlicensed financial services in relation to its crypto-asset based products and allegedly operating an unregistered managed investment scheme. ASIC commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against the fintech company which offered a range of...
Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda talks recent trends across market data industry
The newest edition of the FIA Expo 2022, taking place on 14 and 15 November at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, aims to bring together the brightest minds in the listed derivatives industry, investors, media outlets, regulators, and online trading fans all under one roof. In an exclusive interview with...
Binance replaces FTX as buyer of crypto lender Voyager Digital
Binance.US, the American arm of the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, is making a fresh bid for assets of Voyager Digital, CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said on Thursday. TSX-listed Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy nearly four months ago following the crash of major crypto...
Bybit creates $100 million fund to help clients facing liquidity issues
Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading platform Bybit is setting up a $100 million fund to help restore confidence in the industry and support institutional investors within its ecosystem. As the collapse of FTX sent shockwaves through the crypto space, market makers and high-frequency trading (HFT) institutions are eligible to access up to...
CQG at FIA EXPO 2022: Bear market is best time to build crypto product
The FIA EXPO 2022 was held at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk on 14-15 November. The derivatives trading industry gathered to discuss the most relevant topics, including regulation, market structure, clearing, post-trade tech, sustainability, geopolitics, 24/7 trading, direct market access, and…crypto. The (un)fortunate timing – the spectacular collapse of...
Alpha FX shareholders approve rebranding as Alpha Group
Following the general meeting of shareholders today, Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) announced that it secured the approval to change the company’s name to Alpha Group International plc and its TIDM ticker to “ALPH”. The change of name is expected to come into effect from 5 December...
How To Find The Right Crypto Trade Platform
As the crypto market keeps expanding, new cryptocurrencies keep emerging and, by default, new exchange platforms are launching, making the ultimate decision-making all the more daunting. Especially considering the new concepts, terms and expectations that are involved with cryptocurrencies. Are you looking to jump into crypto trading, but don’t know...
Why is the UK Budget so Important to investors and the Pound?
The Pound has recently been put under a lot of pressure both from the Bank of England and the UK Budget. This has investors questioning what brought the UK to this point, and what should they expect for 2023?. The prize for the biggest decline in 2022 goes to the...
Cardano’s stablecoin Djed to go live in January, 2023
“Recent market events have proven again that we need a safe haven from volatility, and Djed will serve as this safe haven in the Cardano network. Not only do we need a stablecoin, but we need one that is decentralized, and has on chain proof of reserves.”. COTI has announced...
Funds betting on bitcoin fall dominate inflows into crypto investment
Investment products that involve shorting Bitcoin dominated inflows over the past week, representing 75% of total inflows. The figure amounted overall to $18.4 million, suggesting deeply negative sentiment, likely being a direct result of the ongoing fallout from the FTX collapse. According to the latest CoinShares report, total assets under...
Squared Financial hires Andreas Lazarou as CCO
“I’m very excited to join Squared Financial at a time when the Group is thriving to mark milestone after milestone. The trading scene is crammed with brokerage companies, and this is when Squared Financial wants to stand out with its avant-garde vision of trading. I am sure that the team and I will use what was already built as a springboard to greater future success” – Andreas Lazarou.
SteelEye calls for regulation amid FTX collapse: “We run the risk of seeing this happen again”
Matt Smith, CEO and co-founder of compliance technology and data analytics firm SteelEye, has called for digital asset regulation instead of ‘just letting crypto burn’. The statement was made amid the fallout from FTX’s collapse as more questions are being posed within the longstanding debate about crypto regulation.
NAGA introduces open banking experience via TrueLayer
European social trading platform NAGA has teamed up with TrueLayer to leverage its open banking technology to help bolster its client onboarding and payments. The move by NAGA to appoint TrueLayer comes amid growing usage of open banking by its ecosystem, which also includes cryptocurrency platform NAGAX and neo-banking app NAGA Pay. TrueLayer says open banking can deliver more “efficient” and “cost-effective” processes for multi-asset platforms like NAGA.
What Are The Key Criteria For Choosing The Best Platform To Trade Crypto
If you are new to cryptocurrencies, chances are that you are probably caught off guard by the immensity of information and new concepts that you are being bombarded with. If you’ve already been part of the crypto trading world for a while now, you are probably wondering if there’s anything you could be doing better or smarter to fully thrive in your investments.
FTX’s Dubai license revoked by VARA crypto regulator
UAE’s regulators are acting on Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt FTX exchange in order to protect local investors. In the latest development, Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara) has suspended the two-month-old license of FTX Exchange FZE, a subsidiary of FTX Europe and the Middle East division of FTX.
Where To Trade Crypto: The Best Platform To Swing Trade Crypto
Swing trading is one of those strategies that is available on exchanges, such as NAGAX, as it offers the option for a multitude of strategy variations through its features. Cryptocurrencies are on trend right now, to say the least. That is why there has been an upsurge of new platforms and exchanges that welcome new and existing traders to delve into the world of crypto trading. While there are many significant factors to look for when deciding which one will be the most suitable for your investment needs and ambitions, like security and a user-friendly interface, it’s important for a crypto trader to have an abundance of options when it comes to their strategy.
Bitpanda secures Germany’s BaFin license for crypto custody and prop trading
“The security of our customer’s digital assets, as well as those of our White Label partners, is our top priority.”. Bitpanda Asset Management GmbH has secured a Crypto Custody and Proprietary Trading license for crypto assets from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The European retail investment platform...
Eco-friendly bitcoin mining pool named PEGA Pool heads to public launch in Q1 2023
PEGA Pool is set to open to the public in the first quarter of 2023. The UK-based mining pool aspires to become an industry game-changer, offering a green quality stamp for crypto mining worldwide, with its innovative methodology and approach. Bitcoin mining has a reputation for being energy-intensive in combination...
Santander taps Horizon for market making on Polish “consent-free” equity market
Horizon has been selected to support Santander Brokerage Poland, a subsidiary of Santander Bank, to introduce market makers onto Global Connect. Global Connect is a new equity market where global stocks are listed by introducing Market Makers without the issuer’s consent. Introduced by the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), the...
Italian app HYPE taps Bitpanda’s white label solution for fractional trading 24/7
HYPE, the Italian market leader in app-based money management, has tapped Bitpanda to offer its 1.7 million customers the ability to invest in more than 2,500 assets including fractional stocks, ETFs, and precious metals, with any sized budget on a 24/7 basis, even when markets are closed. The integration, carried...
