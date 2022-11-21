Bitcoin hovers near one-week low, and SBF tries to bail out FTX as a third party: CNBC Crypto World

Read full article on original website
CNBC
DCG's Barry Silbert reveals crypto firm has $2 billion in debt as he tries to calm investors after FTX
In a note to DCG shareholders, Silbert addressed all the "noise" surrounding the company, indicating that most of its entities are "operating as usual." The trading unit Genesis has encountered problems on the lending side due to "market turmoil," Silbert wrote. Silbert said the company as a whole is on...
CNBC
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX has about $1.24 billion of cash in total — but still owes at least $3.1 billion
Alvarez & Marsal, which is advising FTX, said teams identified "substantially higher cash balances" than were initially known. The overall balance of $1.24 billion still represents a marked shortfall on the billions FTX owes its creditors. A separate filing on Saturday said FTX owed $3.1 billion to its largest 50...
CNBC
Charts suggest the ‘mother of all buying opportunities’ for oil is coming next month, Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that investors should gear up to buy oil next month, relying on charts analysis from Carley Garner. Garner's explanation for why Thanksgiving tends to bring such pain for oil is that the week includes the last trading day for December oil futures, and that there's always an OPEC meeting in late November or early December.
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
CNBC
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Nasdaq tough year, seasonal oil strength, P&G looking good
Didn't peak until early January. While all three stock benchmarks are off their lows of 2022, investors are still reluctant to plow money into stocks as the Federal Reserve signals their inflation fight is not near over. Russia's nine-month war against Ukraine is at a pivotal moment. Ukraine going for...
CNBC
Michael Farr: Tougher times are likely ahead for the markets, and investors must be courageous
It's a wonderful time of year and a very strange time for the markets and the economy. As we await the most anticipated recession in history, things aren't awful. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level of the year on Oct. 12 when it was down nearly 25% for 2022. Since then, it has rebounded sharply and is now off by about 15%. Earnings continue to increase and expand, though some companies have missed Wall Street's expectations and have been punished. This week, a company reported strong results on the top and bottom lines but suggested that its full year would likely be on the low-end of the forecasted range, and the stock fell. When investors are nervous, there are fewer safe places to hide.
CNBC
CEO of $4.5 billion tech firm slams his peers over layoffs: 'These are humans'
HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. Swedish fintech firm Klarna was among the first major employers in tech to slash jobs this year, cutting 10% of its workforce in May. Several companies have followed suit, from those in Big Tech to venture-backed startups like Stripe.
CNBC
Singapore's inflation may have eased slightly, but central bank warns pain likely to linger
The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors. "Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," MAS said in a report. It also said, "Inflation is...
CNBC
Chart of the Week: Has OIH hit a plateau?
The traders look at whether oil and oil services have plateaued. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.
CNBC
How to play Deere and industrials, with the ‘Halftime Report’ investment committee
CNBC’s ‘Halftime Report’ investment committee, Shannon Saccocia, Steve Weiss, Joe Terranova and Jenny Harrington, discuss Deere stock as the company tops estimates. Also, the industrials trade.
CNBC
Options Action: Silvergate options
Equity Armor Investments' Brian Stutland on Silvergate options after Block.One CEO takes a stake. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
CNBC
Options Action: Deere earnings
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks ahead to Deere earnings. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Tesla recalls more than 80,000 cars in China over software and seatbelt issues
Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
CNBC
Musk says Twitter to launch 'Verified' service next week with a 'gold check' for companies
Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed "Verified" service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account. The Twitter CEO said there would be a "gold check" for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.
CNBC
Get ready for a prolonged downturn that’s worse than 2000 or 2008, billionaire VC Doug Leone says
HELSINKI, Finland — American venture capitalist Doug Leone doesn't think the tech wreck is going away anytime soon. The Sequoia Capital partner gave a gloomy outlook for the global economy, warning that today's downturn was worse than recessions in 2000 and 2008. "The situation today I think is more...
CNBC
CME Group CEO calls Bankman-Fried 'an absolute fraud,' says he saw trouble months before FTX collapse
A major exchange executive says he detected red flags months before the historic FTX collapse. CME Group CEO Terry Duffy said he suspected corruption at the cryptocurrency exchange the day of his first one-on-one meeting with founder Sam Bankman-Fried. "I told my team this had nothing to do with crypto,"...
CNBC
What the China protests mean for Apple
Loup Ventures' Gene Munster on what the protests at Foxconn could mean for Apple manufacturing. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.
CNBC
Earnings estimates are too high and need to come down, says Crossmark's Bob Doll
Bob Doll, CIO at Crossmark Global Investments, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down his market outlook ahead of the open on Wednesday. Doll also discusses his outlook for a potential recession in 2023.
CNBC
Here's the apology letter Sam Bankman-Fried sent to FTX employees: 'When sh---y things happen to us, we all tend to make irrational decisions'
FTX's ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried blamed his "irrational decisions" on "sh---y" circumstances in a letter sent to employees of the bankrupt crypto exchange that was obtained by CNBC. Bankman-Fried said that he "froze up in the face of pressure and leaks" as his crypto empire quickly lost investor confidence and customers...
