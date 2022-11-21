Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Woman found stabbed to death in northwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department is investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque. Police say Thursday around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to a home on Vista del Sol near Ellison where a woman had been fatally stabbed inside the home. Officials say family members showed up to the home for Thanksgiving celebrations and discovered the […]
santafe.com
Discover Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte | Heating It Up
Santa Fe has gained a lovely new retail and bar experience with the opening of Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte, a block off the Santa Fe Plaza. Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm is among the most special spots in New Mexico. The entrance allée of cottonwoods, the backdrop of the Sandias, the gardens surrounding the John Gaw Meem main building — it’s simply magic. Add in peacocks strutting their stuff, the towering vintage silos, and the outstanding Campo restaurant for even more charm. The farm’s lavender fields are legendary, in the summer season, but the whole property stands as a sterling example of historic preservation coupled with an imaginative enterprise. Its Farm Shop has been — for more than a decade — one of my go-to stops for food and well-selected merchandise for the home and table.
Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
New Mexico United launch new gear with iconic New Mexico brand
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United is partnering to release new gear. They are teaming up with the Albuquerque Duke’s to release gear meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Duke’s logo. The release includes a black baseball jersey, white soccer jersey, t-shirt, beanie, two-sided scarf and two limited edition stickers. The new gear […]
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
newmexicomagazine.org
One of Our 50 Is Missing: November 2022
National media had a field day over a spelling error too large to miss. In July, the New Mexico Department of Transportation upgraded a truck-size directional sign on I-40 that told motorists which way to go if they wanted to reach “Albuqueque.” After about a week, a new sign appeared that restored the missing r to the state’s largest and most easily misspelled city. But a few folks wondered if the department should just go all-in on r’s. Named for Spain’s Duke of Alburquerque, the city’s name once bore two r’s. Tales of how the first one was lost differ, but it seems destined to stay missing … forrreverrr.
KRQE Newsfeed: Rivalry games canceled, Overnight homicide, Storm to the east, New technology, Tree lighting
Wednesday’s Top Stories Turf wars: A tale of deception and misused tax dollars UNM talks campus security following deadly shooting Albuquerque man linked to July Speedway shooting Teens identified in series of Albuquerque gas station robberies High school basketball – metro opening night highlights Prosecutors urge suspected child rapist stay behind bars Mass shooting suspect […]
Student charged in New Mexico campus shooting is released
A University of New Mexico student was released from jail Wednesday after being accused of plotting with friends to confront a basketball player from a rival university, resulting in the shooting death of one UNM student and the wounding of the player.
craftbeer.com
Soul Food and Cream Ale in Albuquerque
In a way, purchasing the Black Elks’ building was like coming home for Ken Carson. The building sits in a part of Albuquerque, N.M., he describes as “the ’hood.” Carson once lived here before moving to the more affluent Northeast Heights in the 1960s, where he attended high school with only three other Black students. It’s as though he is “reverse gentrifying” the neighborhood by coming back to open a second location of his Nexus Brewery.
UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
KRQE News 13
APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque
APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast …. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Man who stole thousands in merchandise takes plea …. Man who stole thousands in merchandise takes plea deal. New Mexico United launch new...
Albuquerque Fire Rescue conduct two rescues in the Sandia Mountains
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire and Rescue crews responded to not one, but two rescues in the Sandia mountains Wednesday. Details are limited on both rescues. One rescue took place down in the foothills. That hiker was in distress according to the AFR Facebook page. AFR had some help from Albuquerque Police Department’s open space officers. […]
KRQE News 13
Do you recognize this face? Albuquerque Police use facial reconstruction to help 1996 cold case
Do you recognize this face? Albuquerque Police use facial reconstruction to help 1996 cold case. Do you recognize this face? Albuquerque Police use …. Do you recognize this face? Albuquerque Police use facial reconstruction to help 1996 cold case. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast …. APD: Domestic...
Albuquerque shelter giving thanksgiving meals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless shelter in northeast Albuquerque is providing an early thanksgiving meal for the homeless. The Rock at Noonday homeless shelter, along with Steel Bridge hosted their annual event Tuesday. The groups are providing food to the homeless as well as other daily necessities for the winter months. Officials are asking for […]
3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
City looking to tear down four trouble spots around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is another push from the city to get rid of boarded-up houses that are magnets for trouble. The city has hundreds of them, but getting them torn down is a difficult task. The city council has added four more problem properties to its list. Neighbors who live around them say it’s […]
KRQE News 13
Body found inside vehicle that crashed into northeast Albuquerque home
Body found inside vehicle that crashed into northeast Albuquerque home. Body found inside vehicle that crashed into northeast …. Body found inside vehicle that crashed into northeast Albuquerque home. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast …. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Man who stole...
KRQE News 13
New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide
New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New...
Albuquerque woman possibly used sons as drug mules
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother is accused of using her kids as drug mules to transport fentanyl. It was discovered after her ex-husband was found dead from an overdose inside a bathroom stall at Dallas Love Airport in May. Federal officials say he picked up his kids, ages eight and 10, at the airport […]
Comments / 0