Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
New York Lottery: ‘Scratch-off games are not for children’
NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Gaming Commission’s Division of Lottery is reminding adults this holiday season that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids. New York Lottery is joining other lotteries and public health organizations to raise awareness about the risks of gifting lottery...
cnyhomepage.com
NYSP increasing surveillance for communities at risk of hate crimes
NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York State Police is increasing surveillance and protection for communities at risk of hate crimes, following an attempted attack on Jewish communities in New York City and a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, according to a press release from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office.
cnyhomepage.com
College athletes can soon receive compensation for name, image, and likeness
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Soon, New York college athletes will be allowed to receive compensation for their name, image, and likeness without the risk of having to give up their scholarships or their eligibility to participate on their collegiate team. “In particular, there was literally millions of dollars that would...
cnyhomepage.com
NYSP: Tractor trailer driver dead following rollover crash in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police is investigating a fatal tractor trailer rollover crash in the town of Alexandria on Tuesday, according to a press release from NYSP. Police say the crash occurred on State Route 37 just north of Redwood. Police, Redwood Fire Department and Alexandria...
Comments / 0