Secretary of State Frank LaRose wants to raise the bar for amending Ohio’s constitution. Here’s how other states already do that

Of course Republican wants to make it harder for We The People to amend our Constitution so we can enshrine law that our Representatives refuse to pass. Why would they let us make those decisions? Just look at the Board of Education. Voters wanted change and voted so that Democrats hold the majority and, now, our Representatives want to basically disband the Board and let Legislators decide what and how our kids should be taught. I thought, after TFG, that we would get back to a more normal balance, where I voted for the candidate who I believed would be the best person for the job, no matter party affiliation. Now, I vote straight Dem because the Repubs have lost their ever love’n minds and continue to rip our rights, or our mechanism to keep our rights, away from us. They scream Dems are the cancel culture but every ‘ban’ has come from Republicans (books, history, same-sex marriage licenses, LGBTQ discrimination, Title IX protections, body autonomy, birth control, bump stocks, etc.).
WOW he wants to change it to 60% BUT he's NOT WILLING to TEST that proposed change BY USING 60% that he wants. BUT to cheat by using simple Majority to pass it. We see what you are doing.
how about fixxing the gerrymandered maps...... we can't rid a weed by pulling the leaves we got to destroy rhe roots.... STAND UP , SPEAK OUT , VOTE , VOTE , VOTE....
