Martha O. Bartlett, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha O. Bartlett, 96, of Akron, formerly of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, November 18, 2022 at the Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn, OH, surrounded by her family. Martha was born on June 7, 1926 in Braddock, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John...
Pamela S. Roupe, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Sue Roupe, 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born October 20, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sidney Crowder and Jeanie (Rossi) Seaman. Pamela was a homemaker. She loved...
Adam James Richards, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam James Richards, 55, of Canfield, died Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at his home following a two year illness. Adam was born on April 7, 1967, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Ronald James and Gwen Sue (Hestand) Richards and came to this area as a child.
Anthony Harold Anderson, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Harold Anderson, Jr., 33, of 1539 Palmyra Road NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 1:46 a.m., at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born September 7, 1989 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Anthony H. and Marcia D. Anderson,...
Elizabeth Kay Esker, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Kay Esker passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 61. Elizabeth was born May 11, 1961 in Youngstown Ohio to Robert and Patricia (Tice) Esker. She is a graduate of Poland Seminary High School. She served in the Air Force from 1986 through...
Chad Thomas Blankenship, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chad Thomas Blankenship, 45, passed away at 10:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Parkside Nursing Home after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on January 12, 1977, in Salem to Roberta (Thomas) Blankenship. Chad was a 1995 graduate of Salem High School.
Madelyn M. Zeock Clarke, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madelyn M. Zeock Clarke, 78, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Assumption Village. She was born April 2, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Jerry and Phyllis Costello Meli. Madelyn worked as a teller for Dollar Savings and Trust for 17...
Linda Marie Golden, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Golden, 81, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Hospice House. Linda was born December 4, 1940, in Nashville,Tennessee, a daughter of the late Sam and Frankie Gibson Langley. She married her husband, Russell J. Golden, Jr., on June 27, 1964; he died October...
Sharon Lee Gregory, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon L. Gregory passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 72. Sharon was born May 19, 1950, in Niagara Falls, New York, to Ralph and Fern Briggs. She was married to Robert Arden Gregory from December 20, 1968, until his passing on February 28,...
Ricky Vargas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Vargas, 57, sadly and unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and son. Ricky was a man with a huge heart but he might not have always showed it the right way but he loved with all his heart. A father, husband, a friend a brother. Ricky was a great man with a huge heart for friends and family. He loved all of his kids and family. He always had a good intention just didn’t always express it correctly. He would always drop what he was doing to help someone, a true give you the shirt off his back kind of man. Ricky, aka “Lil Rick” loved to ride his motorcycle, to him there was nothing more peaceful than feeling that wind in his hair and on his face and hearing the roar of those pipes. At times that is where he would find his peace. He was a misunderstood soul but he was unconditionally loved. He loved working on cars and he enjoyed cooking on the grill for everyone. He was the “Jack of all trades master of none but would sure as hell getter done.”
Margie Hayes, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie Hayes of Huron, Ohio and formerly Sebring passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Margie was born on March 22, 1950.
Anita Louise Lamancusa, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita Louise Lamancusa, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at home. Anita was born on January 18, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of Arthur J. and Thelma M. Miller. On May 11, 1974, she was united in marriage to Frank A. Lamancusa...
Wanda J. McDowell, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda J. McDowell, 91, formerly of McClure Street in Struthers, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Wanda, known by her family and friends as “June Bug,” was born November 15, 1931, in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, a daughter...
Melvin Reid, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Melvin Reid, 71, passed away peacefully at Hospice House, Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born May 10, 1951, a son of Joseph, Sr. and Melvine Jackson Reid. Melvin graduated from South High School in 1969. He played football for South High and attended...
Rita Letourneau, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Letourneau, 83, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at Mercy Health Hospital. She was born August 24, 1939, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Lucille Chill. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden, Connecticut. Rita and her husband...
James T. “Jim” Peterson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. “Jim” Peterson, 64, of Lisbon, passed away at his home Monday, November 21, 2022. Jim was born July 31, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Roy and Ruth (Thomas) Peterson. Jim attended Youngstown State University’s Dana School of...
Frederick “Jim” DeMay, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Jim” DeMay, 84, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, at his daughter’s home. Mr. DeMay was born August 16, 1938, in Sharon, a son of the late Frederick DeMay and Jennie (Vicozi) DeMay Opalensky and attended school in Vernon, Ohio.
Dr. Gloria Tribble, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Gloria Tribble, 88, departed this life Friday, November 4, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. Gloria was born September 1, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Henry, Sr. and Nancy Haynes Tribble. She graduated from East High. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown...
Ruby Marie Hasley, Lordstown, Ohio
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby M. Hasley, 94, formerly of Lordstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at The Woodlands Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ravenna, Ohio. She was born on March 8, 1928 in Marietta, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer and...
