Louisiana Deputy Who Shot Derrick Kittling Identified. Louisiana State Police Release Dash Cam Video
Louisiana State Police released the video that showed a struggle between Derrick Kittling and Deputy Rodney Anderson before the shooting. The post Louisiana Deputy Who Shot Derrick Kittling Identified. Louisiana State Police Release Dash Cam Video appeared first on NewsOne.
Head-on collision leaves Louisiana man dead
A Plaucheville man is dead after a two vehicle head-on collision in St. Landry Parish.
cenlanow.com
APD seeking public help to locate 2 attempted murder suspects
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting incident this afternoon on North Mall Drive. Nobody was injured in the incident. Cartier Green, 22, (left photo) and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for...
Terrible Tragedy in St. Landry Parish after Unrestrained Driver Dies in Crash
A terrible tragedy has unfolded in St. Landry Parish as officials say that a 38-year-old Plaucheville man died after a car in the opposite lane of U.S. Highway 71 tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead slammed into Benjamin Lee Adams' car head-on. The terrible news continues as officials with...
kalb.com
4 teens arrested in connection with local thefts, burglaries
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested four teens in connection with multiple thefts and burglaries that happened over several weeks in the City of Alexandria. APD’s Juvenile Detective Division recovered three rifles, one of which is connected to a homicide investigation. They also recovered four handguns, two...
Prominent Opelousas attorney, former state senator arrested for DWI
State Police confirm to KATC that Guillory was arrested this weekend following a minor crash in Opelousas.
KTBS
NPSO: Unrelated crime leads to arrest of man for thefts along Cane River
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchez man initially arrested on trespassing, drug and gun charges has been additionally charged in connection with a series of thefts on Cane River, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Tuesday. The thefts started in September. Cases of fishing equipment and gas from boats and boat houses were...
$20,000 in narcotics and firearms seized in Ville Platte arrest
A Ville Platte woman was arrested for possession of $20,000 in illegal narcotics and firearms.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 14, 2022 – November 20, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 14, 2022 – November 20, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of November 14, 2022 – November 20, 2022.
Video released in deputy-involved shooting: Rapides Parish
A Critical Incident video including footage from a body worn camera, dashboard camera and bystander has been released by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after an officer involved shooting.
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
KPLC TV
Basile man dies in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26
Soileau, LA (KPLC) - A Basile man has died in a two-vehicle crash near the community of Soileau in Allen Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers were called out to investigate a vehicle accident on Hwy 26 about two miles south of Hwy 104 around 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022.
kalb.com
APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
Louisiana Prisoner Attempts Escape By Leaping From 3rd Floor
The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Department has probably seen a lot of crazy stuff before, but this one had to be a first for those who saw it. It was approximately 11:38 am yesterday, Monday, November 12, when an inmate being transported from 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3 attempted to escape by jumping off the third floor parking garage.
KPLC TV
Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department. Leesville Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday when they discovered the fire had mysteriously extinguished itself, Leesville Fire said. Toups’ Kajun...
KNOE TV8
Smoke travels across town of Jonesville from grain elevator fire
JONESVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Smoke is still coming from the Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. tank, formerly known as BUNGE Elevator, in Catahoula Parish. The fire occurred Friday evening and Catahoula fire officials say the smoke is getting closer to the ground. Catahoula Fire District 4 is urging residents who find themselves encountering the path of the smoke from the facility to remain indoors.
Two Towns Within Driving Distance Make Best Small Town Christmas List
Looking to capture some of the magic of Christmas for yourself and your family? You won't have to drive far to see two towns that were recently named among the 20 Best Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the United States. Natchitoches, LA is well known for being a...
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana
A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.
NOLA.com
J.T. Meleck rice whiskey is distilled on the farm of Acadiana's Fruge family
Mike Fruge is quick to acknowledge that making whiskey takes time. It’s usually aged in barrels for years. The four-year wait for J.T. Meleck rice whiskey, named for his great-great-uncle, came with a little more suspense, because no one else made an American style whiskey with rice, he says. It was a leap of faith to see how it would turn out.
Lake Charles American Press
Audit: Oberlin repeating errors from 13 years ago
An independent audit of the town of Oberlin’s finances from the last fiscal year reveals repeated deficiencies and unsolved issues, some dating back to 2009 and 2017. The report compiled by auditors at Colder, Slaven and Company and released Monday by the state Legislative Auditor’s office covers the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
