Rapides Parish, LA

APD seeking public help to locate 2 attempted murder suspects

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting incident this afternoon on North Mall Drive. Nobody was injured in the incident. Cartier Green, 22, (left photo) and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for...
4 teens arrested in connection with local thefts, burglaries

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested four teens in connection with multiple thefts and burglaries that happened over several weeks in the City of Alexandria. APD’s Juvenile Detective Division recovered three rifles, one of which is connected to a homicide investigation. They also recovered four handguns, two...
NPSO: Unrelated crime leads to arrest of man for thefts along Cane River

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchez man initially arrested on trespassing, drug and gun charges has been additionally charged in connection with a series of thefts on Cane River, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Tuesday. The thefts started in September. Cases of fishing equipment and gas from boats and boat houses were...
Basile man dies in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26

Soileau, LA (KPLC) - A Basile man has died in a two-vehicle crash near the community of Soileau in Allen Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers were called out to investigate a vehicle accident on Hwy 26 about two miles south of Hwy 104 around 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022.
APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
Louisiana Prisoner Attempts Escape By Leaping From 3rd Floor

The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Department has probably seen a lot of crazy stuff before, but this one had to be a first for those who saw it. It was approximately 11:38 am yesterday, Monday, November 12, when an inmate being transported from 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3 attempted to escape by jumping off the third floor parking garage.
Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department. Leesville Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday when they discovered the fire had mysteriously extinguished itself, Leesville Fire said. Toups’ Kajun...
Smoke travels across town of Jonesville from grain elevator fire

JONESVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Smoke is still coming from the Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. tank, formerly known as BUNGE Elevator, in Catahoula Parish. The fire occurred Friday evening and Catahoula fire officials say the smoke is getting closer to the ground. Catahoula Fire District 4 is urging residents who find themselves encountering the path of the smoke from the facility to remain indoors.
J.T. Meleck rice whiskey is distilled on the farm of Acadiana's Fruge family

Mike Fruge is quick to acknowledge that making whiskey takes time. It’s usually aged in barrels for years. The four-year wait for J.T. Meleck rice whiskey, named for his great-great-uncle, came with a little more suspense, because no one else made an American style whiskey with rice, he says. It was a leap of faith to see how it would turn out.
Audit: Oberlin repeating errors from 13 years ago

An independent audit of the town of Oberlin’s finances from the last fiscal year reveals repeated deficiencies and unsolved issues, some dating back to 2009 and 2017. The report compiled by auditors at Colder, Slaven and Company and released Monday by the state Legislative Auditor’s office covers the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
