What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — It’s the season of giving and Mybrary has brought back its annual food drive. Mybrary has partnered with the Lamoille Women’s Club to help CADV (Committee Against Domestic Violence) this year. Bring nonperishable food items through Jan. 7 to the Elko Branch Library. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays and to replenish their food pantry.
1 killed in car crash north of Elko
ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fatal car crash north of Elko has claimed the life of an Owyhee man. Nevada State Police say on Nov. 17, their troopers responded to State Route 225 for reports of a vehicle crash near mile marker 75. Their preliminary investigation found that a...
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.
Elko's legal community remembers Roger Stewart
ELKO – A fixture of the Elko County justice system for more than a quarter-century has died. Elko County Public Defender Roger Stewart was found dead inside his home Monday by Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, who was called to check on him. Stewart was 73 at the time of his...
Cellphone quickly reveals purse theft
ELKO – A woman who sat her purse down at a bar/restaurant where she worked started receiving money transfer notices from her bank before she noticed it had been stolen. One of three people charged with crimes in the case was arrested Friday. Police were called to the business...
Graduation rate rises in Nevada
State education officials this week announced a slight increase in the statewide graduation rate for the Class of 2022 compared with the prior year. Nearly half of Nevada’s 17 school districts showed increases, including Elko County, which went from 79.7% to 80.43%. That’s still far below the 88.49% rate five years ago.
Wells quilt pitch tops rural entrepreneur awards
ELKO – Entrepreneurs from around rural Nevada came together virtually and in person on Nov. 4 to participate in the third annual Launch Rural Nevada pitch, education and networking event. Former Wells city manager Jolene Supp won first place in the adult category for her Main Street Quilts shop....
American Pacific Mining finds 'intriguing target' at Tuscarora Project
VANCOUVER, B.C. -- American Pacific Mining Corp. has provided a project update and assay results from its Tuscarora Project in Elko County. The project is about 30 miles northwest of Elko and 12 miles southwest of the Jerritt Canyon Mine. American Pacific optioned the Tuscarora Project from Novo Resources Corp....
$1 million bail for Elko woman on fentanyl trafficking charges
ELKO – An Elko woman was booked on more than $1 million bail after narcotics detectives said they confiscated large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine from her. Erika C. Jensen, 39, described herself as a golf course food and beverage manager on her Facebook page last summer. She was arrested around 8 a.m. Friday after being pulled over on Mountain City Highway.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Elko, NV
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph.
U.S. Naval Academy recruiter comes to EHS
ELKO – How can high school students apply to one of the nation’s oldest military and educational institutions?. Midshipman Third Class Stephen Hutnyak is introducing Elko High School students this week to the opportunities the United States Naval Academy offers and the pathway to receive an appointment. “I’m...
Letter: Being thankful, and respectful
In that November is Native Heritage month and Thanksgiving is upon us, I thought I’d drop a quick note of Thanks. The assumption that the first Thanksgiving took place around 1621 within the 13 colonies, that probably had only about less than 2 million Europeans, whom had no idea that there were millions upon millions of Indigenous tribes west of the Mississippi river is a portion of American history that is not really understood.
Elko County gold project gets new resource estimate
Anova Metals Ltd. has announced the completion of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate at its 100%-owned Big Springs Gold Project in Elko County about 12 miles north of the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine. With the new MRE, total measured and indicated resources at Big Springs now stand at 555,000 ounces...
‘Living Nations’ poet laureate to speak at Elko Gathering
ELKO – Joy Harjo, a three-term Poet Laureate of the United States, has been selected to give the keynote address when in-person performances return to Elko for the 38th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. Harjo, a member of the Mvskoke (Muskogee/Creek) Nation, is schedule to speak at 9:30 a.m. Feb....
