ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Razer’s ultra-portable gaming laptop is $800 off for Black Friday

By Brandt Ranj
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tl9B2_0jIxSm8F00 Razer's Blade 14 offers the ideal mix of portability and power gamers need to play the latest titles anywhere in the world. Razer

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Razer Blade 14 is one of the best dedicated gaming laptops on the market, and it’s currently down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. This four-pound machine can play all the latest games at reasonably high resolutions without causing permanent back problems if you try to carry it around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZ1QE_0jIxSm8F00

Razer

SEE IT

Currently available for $1,999, $800 less than its regular $2,799, the 14-inch laptop runs on a Ryzen 9 5900x processor and has a 1TB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 8GB of dedicated video memory. Its QHD display will allow you to play games at higher-than-HD resolutions, and its 165Hz refresh rate will make the on-screen action look super smooth. You’ll have a better experience playing games on the Razer Blade 14 than many cheap gaming monitors —despite the smaller screen size. The premium components in this laptop require a lot of power, but Razer designed its burly cooling system to prevent the machine (and hopefully your lap) from overheating. The company says this machine gets up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, but that will depend on which games you’re playing and at what settings.

Razer outfitted its laptop with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack , so you can easily plug in any accessories without an adapter. The HDMI port is an especially nice touch as you’ll be able to connect the machine directly to any monitor or TV. These ports are complemented by support for Wi-Fi 6e and Bluetooth 5.2 , which are the latest versions of these wireless standards. All of the Razer Blade 14’s tech specs are impressive, but what’s especially great is that they all fit into a highly compact package. This laptop is just over half 1-inch thick, which means you’ll be able to fit it into a backpack without adding too much bulk. We’ve already mentioned this machine’s impressively low weight, which makes it a good choice for frequent travelers. Plus, all that computing power and its high-end screen make it a solid choice for content creators who need to edit photos and videos when they’re not battling zombies or other in-game enemies.

If you’ve given up PC gaming because you don’t have enough space for a desktop, or spend a lot of time away from home, the Razer Blade 14 is the ideal solution, especially at its current price.

The best gaming laptop deals:

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179

Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
AOL Corp

Need a budget-friendly laptop? This Lenovo is $99.99

Save $150: As of Nov. 21, the Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14" laptop is on sale for $99.99 at Best Buy. That's a savings of 60%. Laptops are staples for work, school, and even lounging around. Inevitably your loyal laptop will give out, become outdated, or need an upgrade — hey, it's the circle of life. But you can grab an inexpensive upgrade with this cloud grey Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14", on sale at a great price for Black Friday.
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
CNET

Win a Sweet $20 Amazon Credit for Black Friday. How to Start Now

If you're already planning on shopping Amazon's Black Friday deals this week, then make sure you play Amazon's new Spin & Win game via the Amazon app. The wheel consists of six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
The Verge

Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday

Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
Digital Trends

GameStop PS5 restock: Get your console, and Black Friday deals before they leave

This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. If you don’t have your PlayStation 5 yet, don’t worry. Maybe you feel like you’re missing out on some of the great exclusives, like ? You’ll be happy to know that, just in time for Black Friday and some incredible deals, GameStop will be restocking the popular console. Yes, that means now is the ideal opportunity to snag a new console, and since GameStop is hosting some incredible game and controller discounts, you can save big on those too. By the time you have everything you need, you’ll be all set to play throughout the holidays. If you’re able to get some time off, that’s even better.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles

It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Digital Trends

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday

Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
Android Authority

Save up to $450 in the latest Samsung tablet and laptop Black Friday deals

There are new low prices on everything from the Galaxy Tab A8 to the Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptops right now. With just hours until Black Friday, some of the best devices on the market are at unbeatable prices. We’re immediately looking at you, Samsung, with a huge array of unprecedented tablet and laptop deals to choose from right now. There’s as much as 39% off these popular devices in discounts that are befitting of the sales.
TechRadar

Amazon will pay you to get your hands on the Meta Quest 2 for Black Friday

The quality VR headset can be had with up to AU$200 Amazon credit thrown in. As one of the best VR headsets you can buy, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) is in high demand this Black Friday. Thankfully, you can find an Amazon Black Friday deal happening right now that doesn't drop the headset's price, but will net you an Amazon voucher worth either AU$150 or AU$200, depending on your storage preferences.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required

Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
TechRadar

Don't miss the Black Friday double discount on a year's PS Plus subscription

Amazon's hosting a 10% off deal for PS Plus subscriptions this week only, which includes all three tiers of Sony's online service. That might not sound like much, but Sony's hosting its own Black Friday 2022 sale for PS Plus subscriptions on PS5 and PS4. The PlayStation Store currently lets you buy a PS Plus subscription at 25% off. Add Amazon's own 10% (15% for Premium) discount on top of that, and you're effectively saving 35% off a year's subscription for the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
TechRadar

Don't miss this $228 65-inch Roku Black Friday TV deal, while it lasts

If you're looking for a big-screen TV for a rock-bottom price this Black Friday, we're not sure you'll do better than this 65-inch TCL Roku 4K TV for just $228 at Walmart (opens in new tab). The 65-inch TCL 4-Series TV has an MSRP of $799, and while it hasn't...
Popular Science

Popular Science

57K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy