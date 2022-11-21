Read full article on original website
Fear the Walking Dead star lands next movie role in sci-fi thriller
Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey has landed a new role in a science-fiction thriller, one produced by fellow Fear TWD alumni Colman Domingo. As reported by Deadline, the movie, titled It's What Inside, just wrapped after a short 18-day shoot in Portland, Oregon. Plot details are being kept...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Guardians of the Galaxy episode removed from Disney+ after it spoils Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is dropping tomorrow (November 25), carrying on from the first two films in the franchise and setting up the third. But it looks like Disney+ spoiled a plot element from the special with their...
Camryn Grimes and Brock Powell join us to talk about ‘Mickey Saves Christmas’
Camryn Grimes and Brock Powell joined us to talk about “Mickey Saves Christmas.” They discussed getting engaged this year to the theme of their favorite movie “Up” and how they were introduced by none other than Bill Farmer that plays the voice of Goofy. They spoke about it being a dream come true to be […]
New Amsterdam character makes unexpected season 5 return
New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9 spoilers ahead. New Amsterdam's midseason finale has featured Freema Agyeman unexpectedly making a cameo appearance as Dr Helen Sharpe. The former Doctor Who star walked away from the role earlier this year, but according to showrunner David Schulner, they needed her back to "test Max's resolve".
Coronation Street airs shock Hope hammer scenes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Tonight's (November 24) episode of Coronation Street saw Hope suspended from school after re-enacting one of her dad John Stape's murders with a hammer. Earlier in the episode, Hope took the hammer from Tyrone's tool box and told her friend Sam that she wanted to make...
Doom Patrol season 4 first-look trailer teases classic DC villain
HBO Max has unveiled the official trailer for Doom Patrol's upcoming fourth season, and it teases a whole new threat for the misfit gaggle of superheroes. "Something very big and very dangerous is headed our way," warns Willoughby Kipling (Mark Sheppard). "Immortus is real, and it’s coming. We are wandering into the literal end of days as we speak."
David Tennant transforms in first-look trailer for new ITV drama Litvinenko
The trailer for new ITV drama Litvinenko, which stars David Tennant in the titular role, just dropped. And (no surprises here), it looks really, really good. If you’re into intrigue, mystery and drama, all based on real events and with a generous helping of Tennant… this will probably be one for you.
Wednesday - Netflix.
I've only seen the first episode and thought it was pretty decent. Jenna Ortega has definitely (successfully in my opinion) put her own stamp on the character. Also loved the Christina Ricci nod. I've watched 2 episodes and I enjoyed it. I think they have taken the Addams back to...
Doctor Who reveals new look at David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor
Doctor Who is going all-out for its 60th anniversary next year, with Russell T Davies returning as showrunner and bringing back David Tennant play The Doctor in the lead-up to Ncuti Gatwa taking over the role. There's even a new logo. With the legendary sci-fi series moving to Disney+ outside the UK, it looks like it might be bigger than ever.
Emmerdale : Thursday the 24/11/22 - " You'd better come home, Speedy Gonzales..."
Heavy rain all day today, here.... My old pile has been creaking and banging like a Galleon under full sail!. Ooo ooooo I went to the new village bakery again today . Heavy rain all day today, here.... My old pile has been creaking and banging like a Galleon under...
The Lone Ranger BBC TV 1949-1960’s
Only us oldies will remember this USA TV series broadcast on BBC TV children's hour during the 1950’s andthe 1960”s! 🌞🌞🌞. There were some episodes shown on Talking Pictures TV when they started their Saturday Morning Pictures slot, as I recall they showed about seven or eight episodes before taking it off, a few months later it came back with another batch, again only a handful of episodes, don’t think they’ve shown anymore since.
EE: which characters wouldn’t you mind returning as a recast?
Some characters are too iconic to recast but other past characters could probably return if the original actor/actress didn’t want to come back. I’d be ok with a little mo and Zoe recast. It’s been long enough that they could look a bit different and I personally didn’t feel like either were ‘iconic’ characters. But I do think their characters would benefit and enhance current storylines.
