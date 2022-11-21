ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Russia stole the passwords of 50 million users

For the past seven to eight months, we have been constantly reading or listening to Russia’s negative involvement in cybersecurity. Now, the latest that has been published by Group-IB claims Moscow’s involvement in the password stealing of over 50 million users. Yes, according to a report compiled after...
insideevs.com

Tesla Owner Must Pay Damages After Calling Model X "Suicide Toy"

Tesla has been under loads of scrutiny in China for some time now. However, it seems a majority of it stems from made-up stories attempting to bring the company down or get a leg up for rivals. Tesla's legal team in China continues to go to bat against such misinformation campaigns, and it has added yet another victory to its growing list.
CNBC

Binance deploys $1 billion to keep crypto industry afloat after FTX collapse

Binance said it will devote $1 billion in initial commitments to the recovery fund. It may increase that amount to $2 billion at a point in time in the future "if the need arises," the company added. Since FTX's rapid winddown, investors have worried about a crypto contagion affecting every...
CNBC

Hackers begin laundering crypto stolen from collapsed exchange FTX

Hackers have stolen an estimated $477 million from now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The hackers have now begun to launder that money. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports on the money trail and the methods the hackers are using to move the funds around.
CoinTelegraph

Aussies warned to avoid crypto paper wallets they find on the street

Australians have been warned to stay away from suspicious-looking fake Bitcoin (BTC) paper wallets, which work by luring victims into accessing a lucrative crypto wallet but will ultimately drain them of their own crypto holdings. According to a Nov. 22 post on the Facebook page of the NSW Police Force,...
u.today

Elon Musk Comments on What Truly Made FTX Fail

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CNBC

CCTV Script 24/11/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 24, 2022. As the end of the year approaches, many Americans will soon be in vacation mode. The holiday season will start from this week's Thanksgiving to next month's Christmas, and then the New Year. Timeframe starts at the end of November and ends in the middle of January. However, survey shows that this year, Americans seem to be less enthusiastic about travel than before.
TechSpot

A Roblox Chrome extension downloaded by over 200,000 users contains a backdoor

PSA: If you have the popular extension SearchBlox installed on Google Chrome, you should immediately uninstall it, clear your cookies, and change your passwords for Roblox and Rolimons. The extension contained a backdoor designed to steal user credentials. Other websites you may have logged into with the extension installed may also be at risk.
CNBC

Google has avoided mass layoffs so far, but employees worry their time may be coming

Google employees say there's growing anxiety internally that layoffs may be coming. A recent change in performance reviews along with increased chatter about cuts to travel budgets and swag is contributing to the concern. Google is coming off its weakest quarter for revenue growth since 2013, other than one period...
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: No-code fintech services startup Taktile closes $20M Series A round

Soooo you may have received the, erm, first edition of Daily Crunch yesterday, where we mentioned a certain conference, placing it in the wrong country. Whoops — we updated the headline. Sorry, Finland, we love you, honestly. That was yesterday. Today, there’s a wall of new exciting things to...
itsecuritywire.com

Leaked Algolia API Keys Exposed User Information for Millions of Users

Threat detection company CloudSEK has found tens of applications with hardcoded admin secrets and thousands of applications that leak Algolia API keys, both of which could allow hackers to steal the data of millions of users. The Algolia API enables businesses to add features like search, discovery, and recommendations to...

