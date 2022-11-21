Read full article on original website
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX has about $1.24 billion of cash in total — but still owes at least $3.1 billion
Alvarez & Marsal, which is advising FTX, said teams identified "substantially higher cash balances" than were initially known. The overall balance of $1.24 billion still represents a marked shortfall on the billions FTX owes its creditors. A separate filing on Saturday said FTX owed $3.1 billion to its largest 50...
IRS warns taxpayers about new $600 threshold for third-party payment reporting
The IRS on Tuesday warned taxpayers about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments. The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods. “It’s going to be a new form for...
Russia stole the passwords of 50 million users
For the past seven to eight months, we have been constantly reading or listening to Russia’s negative involvement in cybersecurity. Now, the latest that has been published by Group-IB claims Moscow’s involvement in the password stealing of over 50 million users. Yes, according to a report compiled after...
Tesla Owner Must Pay Damages After Calling Model X "Suicide Toy"
Tesla has been under loads of scrutiny in China for some time now. However, it seems a majority of it stems from made-up stories attempting to bring the company down or get a leg up for rivals. Tesla's legal team in China continues to go to bat against such misinformation campaigns, and it has added yet another victory to its growing list.
Binance deploys $1 billion to keep crypto industry afloat after FTX collapse
Binance said it will devote $1 billion in initial commitments to the recovery fund. It may increase that amount to $2 billion at a point in time in the future "if the need arises," the company added. Since FTX's rapid winddown, investors have worried about a crypto contagion affecting every...
Hackers begin laundering crypto stolen from collapsed exchange FTX
Hackers have stolen an estimated $477 million from now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The hackers have now begun to launder that money. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports on the money trail and the methods the hackers are using to move the funds around.
Foxconn says 'technical error' occurred when hiring workers at major iPhone plant in China
Hundreds of workers joined protests at Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China's Zhengzhou, with some men smashing surveillance cameras and windows, footage uploaded on social media showed. The company said in a statement it will continue to communicate with employees and try its best to solve concerns and demands by...
Daily Crunch: Vulnerable component in IoT devices poses ‘supply chain risk,’ Microsoft says
Today’s prize (a muted ‘hrmph!’ and a solemn nod) for best headline goes to Devin, and given that we’re sneaking up on Black Friday, we have some of the best tech deals collected for you. I know we try our hands at gratitude every day, but...
Aussies warned to avoid crypto paper wallets they find on the street
Australians have been warned to stay away from suspicious-looking fake Bitcoin (BTC) paper wallets, which work by luring victims into accessing a lucrative crypto wallet but will ultimately drain them of their own crypto holdings. According to a Nov. 22 post on the Facebook page of the NSW Police Force,...
Here's the apology letter Sam Bankman-Fried sent to FTX employees: 'When sh---y things happen to us, we all tend to make irrational decisions'
FTX's ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried blamed his "irrational decisions" on "sh---y" circumstances in a letter sent to employees of the bankrupt crypto exchange that was obtained by CNBC. Bankman-Fried said that he "froze up in the face of pressure and leaks" as his crypto empire quickly lost investor confidence and customers...
Elon Musk Comments on What Truly Made FTX Fail
Elon Musk Comments on What Truly Made FTX Fail
FTX lawyer calls this case 'a different sort of animal' in first bankruptcy hearing
In the first day of the bankruptcy hearing for collapsed crypto exchange FTX, lawyers for the company were able to get the proceedings moved to Delaware. Lawyers are trying to clean up the mess left behind by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who resigned on Nov. 11 as the company entered bankruptcy.
CCTV Script 24/11/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 24, 2022. As the end of the year approaches, many Americans will soon be in vacation mode. The holiday season will start from this week's Thanksgiving to next month's Christmas, and then the New Year. Timeframe starts at the end of November and ends in the middle of January. However, survey shows that this year, Americans seem to be less enthusiastic about travel than before.
A security firm hacked malware operators, locking them out of their own C&C servers
This'll put a smile on your face: We love hearing stories of bad actors getting their comeuppance. This one is great, though, because not only did a bunch of hacker wannabes get served (literally), several of them infected themselves with malware due to misconfiguring their own equipment. Cybersecurity startup Buguard...
A Roblox Chrome extension downloaded by over 200,000 users contains a backdoor
PSA: If you have the popular extension SearchBlox installed on Google Chrome, you should immediately uninstall it, clear your cookies, and change your passwords for Roblox and Rolimons. The extension contained a backdoor designed to steal user credentials. Other websites you may have logged into with the extension installed may also be at risk.
Google has avoided mass layoffs so far, but employees worry their time may be coming
Google employees say there's growing anxiety internally that layoffs may be coming. A recent change in performance reviews along with increased chatter about cuts to travel budgets and swag is contributing to the concern. Google is coming off its weakest quarter for revenue growth since 2013, other than one period...
Daily Crunch: No-code fintech services startup Taktile closes $20M Series A round
Soooo you may have received the, erm, first edition of Daily Crunch yesterday, where we mentioned a certain conference, placing it in the wrong country. Whoops — we updated the headline. Sorry, Finland, we love you, honestly. That was yesterday. Today, there’s a wall of new exciting things to...
Leaked Algolia API Keys Exposed User Information for Millions of Users
Threat detection company CloudSEK has found tens of applications with hardcoded admin secrets and thousands of applications that leak Algolia API keys, both of which could allow hackers to steal the data of millions of users. The Algolia API enables businesses to add features like search, discovery, and recommendations to...
