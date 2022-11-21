Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden and Steamboat illuminate Christmas trees this weekend
When the leftover turkey is gone and the shopping deals are done for the day, Main Street Steamboat will keep the festivities going with the holiday tree lighting from 6-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Routt County Courthouse lawn. The event is jam packed with action and holiday spirit,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Save money and energy while decking the halls with these tips from Xcel
Xcel Energy is encouraging people to save money this holiday season by following safety tips and watching energy costs for different lights and holiday decorations. According to Xcel, most people use multiple strands of holiday lights for up to two months during this time of year, which presents an opportunity for savings.
Comments / 0