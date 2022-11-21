ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Watch As This Woman Creates The Most Fun Candle Any Female Needs

By Isabell Rivera
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189VsP_0jIxSbQG00

Who’s is thirsty?

If you're still looking for some Christmas gift ideas, why not create some DIY candles ? But not just any candle, a candle your girlfriends would appreciate the most and would probably wish, was real.

TikTok creator @cherry.l.a.d.y shares a fun DIY candle project that you could do together with your girlfriends, over a bottle of vino.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Sex & The City theme song is more than appropriate!

This is probably the most fun DIY candle project I've ever seen.

All you need to create this is a wine glass or a type of glass that will sustain heat, a base - which looks like air dry clay , candle wax in burgundy, a cotton wick, and some paint.

Although the video received over 90K likes, the comments were not so positive. Many TikTokers had the same opinion, saying that this DIY candle project is as "basic" as having a sign in your home that says "Live, Love, Laugh." Others thought it was impractical and that using a real wine glass is a bad idea, as wine glasses can't take any heat, and would explode.

I am not sure, she used a real wine glass but it is recommended to use something that can sustain heat.

And if you feel like this design might be a little too bulky, you can totally customize it to your liking. The options are endless when it comes to DIY candles, even candles that look like a glass of wine. And if anything fails, you can just use an empty wine bottle as a candle holder.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
777
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy