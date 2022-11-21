Read full article on original website
27 First News
Michael Dean Buzzard, Sr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Dean Buzzard, Sr., age 29, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 in Boardman, Ohio. He was born February 7, 1993 to George Carl and Paula Buzzard in Warren, Ohio. Michael was employed as a laborer. He enjoyed playing video games, his Play Station...
27 First News
Pamela S. Roupe, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Sue Roupe, 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born October 20, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sidney Crowder and Jeanie (Rossi) Seaman. Pamela was a homemaker. She loved...
27 First News
Anthony Harold Anderson, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Harold Anderson, Jr., 33, of 1539 Palmyra Road NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 1:46 a.m., at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born September 7, 1989 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Anthony H. and Marcia D. Anderson,...
27 First News
Marla J. Trittschuh, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marla Trittschuh, 84, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland. Marla was born on January 6, 1938, in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harold and Virginia Mundorf. Even at age 84, Marla remained an avid reader....
27 First News
Martha O. Bartlett, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha O. Bartlett, 96, of Akron, formerly of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, November 18, 2022 at the Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn, OH, surrounded by her family. Martha was born on June 7, 1926 in Braddock, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John...
27 First News
Chad Thomas Blankenship, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chad Thomas Blankenship, 45, passed away at 10:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Parkside Nursing Home after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on January 12, 1977, in Salem to Roberta (Thomas) Blankenship. Chad was a 1995 graduate of Salem High School.
27 First News
Madelyn M. Zeock Clarke, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madelyn M. Zeock Clarke, 78, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Assumption Village. She was born April 2, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Jerry and Phyllis Costello Meli. Madelyn worked as a teller for Dollar Savings and Trust for 17...
27 First News
“Hambone” Alvin W. Flick, Jr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Hambone” Alvin W. Flick, Jr., 40, of Canfield, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alvin and Patricia (Glista) Flick, Sr. Hambone was a 2001 graduate of Canfield High School...
27 First News
Wanda J. McDowell, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda J. McDowell, 91, formerly of McClure Street in Struthers, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Wanda, known by her family and friends as “June Bug,” was born November 15, 1931, in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, a daughter...
27 First News
Elizabeth Kay Esker, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Kay Esker passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 61. Elizabeth was born May 11, 1961 in Youngstown Ohio to Robert and Patricia (Tice) Esker. She is a graduate of Poland Seminary High School. She served in the Air Force from 1986 through...
27 First News
Helen E. (Gregg) Huffman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen E. (Gregg) Huffman, 81, was called home to our Lord from complications of a short illness on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at her home. She was born February 14, 1941, in Salem, the daughter of the late Ewing P. and Averil (Campbell) Gregg. Helen...
27 First News
Ann Eliser, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Eliser, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born January 13, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Eugene Annibale and Leona Kaufman Eliser. She graduated from Youngstown School of Nursing and obtained her degree in...
27 First News
Frederick “Jim” DeMay, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Jim” DeMay, 84, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, at his daughter’s home. Mr. DeMay was born August 16, 1938, in Sharon, a son of the late Frederick DeMay and Jennie (Vicozi) DeMay Opalensky and attended school in Vernon, Ohio.
27 First News
Adam James Richards, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam James Richards, 55, of Canfield, died Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at his home following a two year illness. Adam was born on April 7, 1967, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Ronald James and Gwen Sue (Hestand) Richards and came to this area as a child.
27 First News
Linda Marie Golden, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Golden, 81, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Hospice House. Linda was born December 4, 1940, in Nashville,Tennessee, a daughter of the late Sam and Frankie Gibson Langley. She married her husband, Russell J. Golden, Jr., on June 27, 1964; he died October...
27 First News
Johnnie “Bubble Gum” Allen Holenchick, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie Allen Holenchick “Bubble Gum,” 76, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on April 9, 1946, in Crystal Springs, West Virginia, the son of the late Michael Carl and Ruby...
27 First News
Sharon Lee Gregory, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon L. Gregory passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 72. Sharon was born May 19, 1950, in Niagara Falls, New York, to Ralph and Fern Briggs. She was married to Robert Arden Gregory from December 20, 1968, until his passing on February 28,...
27 First News
Doris E. May, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris E. May, 90, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Austintown Healthcare. She was born September 1, 1932 in Salem, a daughter of Theodore and Molly Mae (Burke) Adams. Doris was a homemaker. She was a graduate of Salem High School. Her hobbies included...
27 First News
Robert William Winterburn, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Winterburn passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley. Bob was born in 1931 and turned 91 on October 26, 2022. He spent his early years in Warren. Bob moved his freshman year of high school with his family:...
27 First News
James T. “Jim” Peterson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. “Jim” Peterson, 64, of Lisbon, passed away at his home Monday, November 21, 2022. Jim was born July 31, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Roy and Ruth (Thomas) Peterson. Jim attended Youngstown State University’s Dana School of...
