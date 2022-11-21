ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

NASA Releases Image of Far Side of Moon as Orion Passes By

Nearly one week into the Artemis I mission, NASA's Orion module made its first pass of the Moon—sending its first pictures of the satellite back planet-side. That includes a look at the "dark side" of the Moon and its massive Mare Orientale lunar mare. It will now look the break the record for furthest distance traveled by a spacecraft capable of being piloted by humans, a record previously set by Apollo 14.
The Independent

World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world

A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
Indy100

15 famous logos that have hidden meanings

The key to a good logo is making it "distinctive, memorable, and recognizable", according to designer Lo Min Ming, who's worked for the likes of Google, DropBox and Microsoft.But some of the most famous logos in the world, and others a little less well known, have hidden meanings which make them that little bit extra special.1. FedExOne of the most famous design "secrets" in the world, the FedEx logo has won over 40 awards over the years. In the negative space between the "E" and the "X" there's an arrow pointing from left to right representing the logistics company's...
jalopyjournal.com

A ’31 Coupe

I have threads that I love, forget about for months at a time, rediscover, and then fall in love with all over again. One such thread was started in 2014 or so and I swear, I’ve lost and rediscovered it a dozen or more times since. I’m mostly a...
The Guardian

The Thirteenth Angel by Philip Gross review – on Earth and in heaven

Mastery is what you would wish for in a 27th collection and it is what you find in Philip Gross’s The Thirteenth Angel, shortlisted for the TS Eliot prize. And as we are counting, it seems worth adding that Gross is a poet who seeks to quantify the unquantifiable. In Psalm: You, he rushes straight in with the question: “who can number the waves on the sea” and, at different moments, marvels at the impossibility of keeping score – a reminder at once of the mystery of things and the scant control we have over our lives. His easy, fluent ways with form contrast with his conflicted subject matter. He has a questing eye and now, more than ever, writes to make sense of the world in its inexplicable multiplicity.
petapixel.com

Rare Collection of Early-Color Photos That Can Never See the Light of Day

Autochromes were the first widely available form of color photography but they are so light-sensitive that putting them on display could ruin them forever. Patented in 1903 by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumiére, autochromes sparked worldwide excitement when it was shown to the public. One demonstration at the Royal Photographic Society in London was so oversubscribed they “were almost unable to cope.”
scitechdaily.com

Biologists Uncover New Information About Earth’s First Animals

Life in the poles provides insights into the first animals on Earth. According to a recent study, the amazing survival techniques of polar marine creatures may help to explain how the earliest animals on Earth may have evolved earlier than the oldest fossils suggest. These early, primitive, and now extinct animals may have survived some of the world’s most harsh, cold, and icy periods. The study’s findings were recently published in the journal Global Change Biology.
petpress.net

10+ Interesting Fox Facts That Will Amaze You

Did you know that foxes are incredibly adaptable creatures? They can live in a wide variety of habitats, from forests to deserts to even cities. And they’re not just survivors – foxes are also incredibly resourceful, cunning, and intelligent. In fact, some people consider them to be one...

