Read full article on original website
Related
SpaceNews.com
The next and most profound industrial revolution in human history is underway in Low Earth Orbit
Riding on the shoulders of the Apollo generation, the Artemis missions will pave the way for humans to return to the moon, begin human exploration of Mars, and someday for humanity to reach the edges of our solar system and beyond. While the exploration of deep space is critical to...
Ancient New York Ocean Discovery Could Hold Secret of Hydrogen Storage
The contents of the ancient seawater trapped in rocks for 390 million years may also give scientists clues about the climate on ancient Earth.
ComicBook
NASA Releases Image of Far Side of Moon as Orion Passes By
Nearly one week into the Artemis I mission, NASA's Orion module made its first pass of the Moon—sending its first pictures of the satellite back planet-side. That includes a look at the "dark side" of the Moon and its massive Mare Orientale lunar mare. It will now look the break the record for furthest distance traveled by a spacecraft capable of being piloted by humans, a record previously set by Apollo 14.
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
Something is wrong with Einstein's theory of gravity
Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity has been remarkably successful in describing the gravity of stars and planets, but it doesn’t seem to apply perfectly on all scales.
Surprise finding at Arctic vent site could help in the search for extraterrestrial life
A vent deep under the Arctic ice is surprisingly similar to what may occur on Saturn's icy moon, Enceladus.
Futurism
A Scientist Is Crowdfunding an Experiment to Check if We Live in a Simulation
By now, most people have heard of the "simulation theory" that we live in an advanced virtual world — but one theoretical physicist now says he not only has a way to test the concept, but is crowdfunding to make it happen. In an essay for The Conversation, physicist...
15 famous logos that have hidden meanings
The key to a good logo is making it "distinctive, memorable, and recognizable", according to designer Lo Min Ming, who's worked for the likes of Google, DropBox and Microsoft.But some of the most famous logos in the world, and others a little less well known, have hidden meanings which make them that little bit extra special.1. FedExOne of the most famous design "secrets" in the world, the FedEx logo has won over 40 awards over the years. In the negative space between the "E" and the "X" there's an arrow pointing from left to right representing the logistics company's...
jalopyjournal.com
A ’31 Coupe
I have threads that I love, forget about for months at a time, rediscover, and then fall in love with all over again. One such thread was started in 2014 or so and I swear, I’ve lost and rediscovered it a dozen or more times since. I’m mostly a...
The Thirteenth Angel by Philip Gross review – on Earth and in heaven
Mastery is what you would wish for in a 27th collection and it is what you find in Philip Gross’s The Thirteenth Angel, shortlisted for the TS Eliot prize. And as we are counting, it seems worth adding that Gross is a poet who seeks to quantify the unquantifiable. In Psalm: You, he rushes straight in with the question: “who can number the waves on the sea” and, at different moments, marvels at the impossibility of keeping score – a reminder at once of the mystery of things and the scant control we have over our lives. His easy, fluent ways with form contrast with his conflicted subject matter. He has a questing eye and now, more than ever, writes to make sense of the world in its inexplicable multiplicity.
petapixel.com
Rare Collection of Early-Color Photos That Can Never See the Light of Day
Autochromes were the first widely available form of color photography but they are so light-sensitive that putting them on display could ruin them forever. Patented in 1903 by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumiére, autochromes sparked worldwide excitement when it was shown to the public. One demonstration at the Royal Photographic Society in London was so oversubscribed they “were almost unable to cope.”
scitechdaily.com
Biologists Uncover New Information About Earth’s First Animals
Life in the poles provides insights into the first animals on Earth. According to a recent study, the amazing survival techniques of polar marine creatures may help to explain how the earliest animals on Earth may have evolved earlier than the oldest fossils suggest. These early, primitive, and now extinct animals may have survived some of the world’s most harsh, cold, and icy periods. The study’s findings were recently published in the journal Global Change Biology.
petpress.net
10+ Interesting Fox Facts That Will Amaze You
Did you know that foxes are incredibly adaptable creatures? They can live in a wide variety of habitats, from forests to deserts to even cities. And they’re not just survivors – foxes are also incredibly resourceful, cunning, and intelligent. In fact, some people consider them to be one...
Comments / 0