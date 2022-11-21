Read full article on original website
Checkers Drive-In to open in West Monroe on November 29th
On November 22, 2022, Checkers Drive-In announced the opening of its first restaurant in Monroe, La.
KEDM
Ruston Art Encounter Christmas walking tour set for Saturday night
On November 26, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., the streets of Ruston will be filled with the spirit of Christmas. This month’s walking tour of historic downtown Ruston will feature musicians strolling through the streets and local shops. This one-mile walking art trail features over 100 artists.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Turkeys, not Tickets brings smiles to parish residents
Sirens in your rear view mirror is never a good thing. Well, at least not most of the time. However, during two days last week, around 100 folks in Lincoln Parish went from thinking they were about to receive a traffic violation to receiving a free Thanksgiving turkey instead, compliments of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln Agency.
Downtown Ruston offering carriage rides starting November 26
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting Saturday, November 26, 2022, Downtown Ruston will be offering carriage rides. The carriage ride will be open every Friday and Saturday until December 17th. The ride will be available starting at 7 PM and conclude at 10 PM. The cost for a carriage ride is $10 for adults and $5 […]
Kiroli Foundation to host Christmas Drive-Thru lights from November 25th to December 25th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– From November 25, 2022, to December 25, 2022, the Kiroli Foundation will be hosting a Christmas drive-thru lighting at Kiroli Park in West Monroe, La. The event will take place from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For more information, contact Kiroli Park at 318-396-4016.
myarklamiss.com
Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 24th
WEST MONROE, La. — (11/24/2022) Widespread rain will move in steadily across the ArkLaMiss for Thanksgiving Day, part of a slow-moving, upper level storm system that will clearly impact any late week travel. Showers will linger through the early half of the weekend. A deep trough of low pressure...
KEDM
A Kiwanis Christmas kickoff, 51st Christmas Parade
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita announces its 51st Christmas Parade. The parade will roll through the streets of Downtown Monroe and West Monroe on December 3, 2022. The event kicks off at 3:00 p.m. The theme of this year's parade is "Christmas Past and Present". The Kiwanis Club has...
KNOE TV8
Clawdaddy’s restaurant gives away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local restaurant is giving back to the community in a huge way. Clawdaddy’s in Monroe fed at least 500 people a proper thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24, 2022. “Whether your family is out of town, or your kids are off to college,” said the...
NBC 10 News Today: Clawdaddy’s crawfish and Oyster bar to give free Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, November 24th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins and Hunter Elyse gave details on a free Thanksgiving meal taking place on Thursday, November 24, 2022, hosted by Clawdaddys. For more details, watch the clip above.
myarklamiss.com
The Medical Center of South Arkansas to host a “Carnival in December” on December 6
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting a “Carnival in December” fundraiser lunch on December 6, 2022. They are also having a silent auction of employees’ arts and crafts on December 5 and 6, 2022, with both events to benefit the South Arkansas Arts Center.
brproud.com
West Monroe man struck by train; airlifted to Shreveport hospital
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash.
University of Louisiana Monroe has Added a New registered Student organization: The Tribe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — November is recognized as national Native American Heritage Month. In honor of that The University of Louisiana Monroe has added a new registered student organization called The Tribe. The Tribe which is a brand-new registered student organization focuses on Native American culture and heritage. To be represented in this way for […]
KTBS
Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued
ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
Ouachita Parish Police Jury to vote on buying building for main branch of the library
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, the police jury will meet to discuss the approval of a new building and parking lot for the main branch of the Ouachita Parish Library. According to officials, making a new building would be more cost efficient than renovating the current library. Shane Smiley with the […]
KNOE TV8
Natural Hair Expo educates ArkLaMiss citizens on afro-textured hair maintenance
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Inaugural Natural Hair Expo was held Sunday afternoon at the Monroe Civic Center. Holistic Vibes hosted the expo inside BD Robinson Hall from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022. The expo was free and open to the public, with hundreds of attendees coming together to understand the importance of how to care for afro-textured hair.
Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
cenlanow.com
Monroe man accused of assaulting victims and fighting for firearm; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Bennett Lake Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who mentioned that they were allegedly assaulted by 25-year-old Gneal Gary Swan.
KNOE TV8
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police provided photos from the scene. Bulldogs beat Warhawks, 79-58. Aaron’s Aces: Matthew Fobbs-White and Jaylon Nichols. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST. Neville stars led team to second round playoff win over East...
KNOE TV8
Catahoula Parish/NELA Ambulance Services reach agreement to keep EMS services in parish
HARRISONBURG, La. (KNOE) - Ambulance services are staying in Catahoula Parish for now. Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Services have agreed to a deal that is now pending a police jury vote. “The people deserve to have ambulance service in the parish,” Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards told KNOE. Edwards has...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier holds off Carroll, improves to 4-0
Tahj Roots scored 26 points to lead the Bossier Bearkats past Carroll 59-56 in the Richwood Classic Wednesday afternoon in Monroe. Bossier improved to 4-0. Carroll 4-2. The Bearkats and the Bulldogs met in the Class 3A quarterfinals the last two seasons. Carroll won 59-56 in 2021 and Bossier won 60-47 last spring.
