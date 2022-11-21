ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KEDM

Ruston Art Encounter Christmas walking tour set for Saturday night

On November 26, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., the streets of Ruston will be filled with the spirit of Christmas. This month’s walking tour of historic downtown Ruston will feature musicians strolling through the streets and local shops. This one-mile walking art trail features over 100 artists.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Turkeys, not Tickets brings smiles to parish residents

Sirens in your rear view mirror is never a good thing. Well, at least not most of the time. However, during two days last week, around 100 folks in Lincoln Parish went from thinking they were about to receive a traffic violation to receiving a free Thanksgiving turkey instead, compliments of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln Agency.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Downtown Ruston offering carriage rides starting November 26

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting Saturday, November 26, 2022, Downtown Ruston will be offering carriage rides. The carriage ride will be open every Friday and Saturday until December 17th. The ride will be available starting at 7 PM and conclude at 10 PM. The cost for a carriage ride is $10 for adults and $5 […]
RUSTON, LA
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 24th

WEST MONROE, La. — (11/24/2022) Widespread rain will move in steadily across the ArkLaMiss for Thanksgiving Day, part of a slow-moving, upper level storm system that will clearly impact any late week travel. Showers will linger through the early half of the weekend. A deep trough of low pressure...
WEST MONROE, LA
KEDM

A Kiwanis Christmas kickoff, 51st Christmas Parade

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita announces its 51st Christmas Parade. The parade will roll through the streets of Downtown Monroe and West Monroe on December 3, 2022. The event kicks off at 3:00 p.m. The theme of this year's parade is "Christmas Past and Present". The Kiwanis Club has...
MONROE, LA
brproud.com

West Monroe man struck by train; airlifted to Shreveport hospital

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash.
WEST MONROE, LA
KTBS

Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued

ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Natural Hair Expo educates ArkLaMiss citizens on afro-textured hair maintenance

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Inaugural Natural Hair Expo was held Sunday afternoon at the Monroe Civic Center. Holistic Vibes hosted the expo inside BD Robinson Hall from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022. The expo was free and open to the public, with hundreds of attendees coming together to understand the importance of how to care for afro-textured hair.
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
GRAMBLING, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe man accused of assaulting victims and fighting for firearm; arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Bennett Lake Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who mentioned that they were allegedly assaulted by 25-year-old Gneal Gary Swan.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police provided photos from the scene. Bulldogs beat Warhawks, 79-58. Aaron’s Aces: Matthew Fobbs-White and Jaylon Nichols. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST. Neville stars led team to second round playoff win over East...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

High school boys basketball: Bossier holds off Carroll, improves to 4-0

Tahj Roots scored 26 points to lead the Bossier Bearkats past Carroll 59-56 in the Richwood Classic Wednesday afternoon in Monroe. Bossier improved to 4-0. Carroll 4-2. The Bearkats and the Bulldogs met in the Class 3A quarterfinals the last two seasons. Carroll won 59-56 in 2021 and Bossier won 60-47 last spring.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

