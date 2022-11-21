Read full article on original website
krwg.org
Silver City Report-Tamal Fiesta and more
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, about the recent Tamal Fiesta Y Mas, a body found recently in the Gila National Forest, and more. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Silver looks to move from ‘complete drug-free workplace’
Prior to their regular meeting Tuesday, Silver City town councilors held a short work session where they discussed a new approach for the town’s drug policy handbook, which doesn’t reflect recent changes in state law. District 2 Councilor Nick Prince took the reins and led the discussion. “Emails...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Thanksgiving meal options still available for non-cooks
Anyone without a place to go for Thanksgiving — or who just doesn’t want to cook for themselves — can find some options this year in the Silver City area. The Silver City Gospel Mission soup kitchen will serve a free dinner with turkey and ham starting at noon Thursday, and anyone is welcome, Director Randy Salars said. The soup kitchen is located at 111 S. Texas St., behind the Jalisco Cafe.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
November 22, 2022
(Press Staff Photo by Dean Thompson)Administrators and students from the Silver School D...... Hospital boosts patient scores, staffs cancer center. (Press Staff Photo by Jo Lutz)Chief Nursing Officer Melanie Vigil tells the Gila Regiona...... Posted on November 22, 2022. Missing man subject of NMSP investigation. A Silver City man who...
newmexicomagazine.org
Vintage T-Bird Lands in T or C
A vintage Lockheed T-33 that once zoomed through the skies is now a landmark at the Truth or Consequences Municipal Airport. THE TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES MUNICIPAL AIRPORT guarantees you can see a shooting star. Not the kind from outer space, but a vintage Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star that once zoomed through the skies at 600 mph. Produced from 1948 to 1959, the “T-Bird” was a military darling both here and internationally. In 2000, the Air Force loaned one to the city, which placed it in Ralph Edwards Park. Over time, the canopy blew off, the tires disappeared, and vandals used it as a shooting target. There was talk of cutting it up for scrap, says Charles Vangelder, former secretary of the Experimental Aircraft Association. The EAA moved the T-Bird to a vacant hangar at the airport, where it received new rivets, bearings, tires, and anchor bolts. Student artists from Hot Springs High School painted new insignia on it. Vangelder admits that the plane still needs work. “We know it’s not perfect,” he says. “We couldn’t get the landing gear or the dive brakes tucked, and a T-33 needs tip tanks. We’re still looking.” Despite that, airport manager Chad Rosacker considers it an iconic landmark, especially for such a small airport.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Faulty HVAC unit, response chill Silver superintendent
For the fourth time in two years, a compressor has failed on a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit at Jose Barrios Elementary School, but the district superintendent is hopeful the unit can be replaced by the end of the year. The frustration was evident in Superintendent William Hawkins’ voice...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Deputies hailed for medical assistance
Sheriff’s deputies Trevor Jensen and Aaron Ordoñez received commendations at last week’s Grant County Commission meeting for going above and beyond the call of duty in a particularly difficult call. The call involved an unusual amount of medical assistance, including the driving of an ambulance by Ordoñez,...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Missing man subject of NMSP investigation
A Silver City man who has been missing for three weeks is the subject of a State Police investigation into allegations regarding sexual relations with a student in Silver Schools. William Hawkins, superintendent of Silver Consolidated Schools, confirmed to the Daily Press that he had been contacted by the New...
