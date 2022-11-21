Read full article on original website
Joyce M. Schmidt
Joyce M. Schmidt, age 96, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, formerly of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe with interment at.
Hutchinson Leaf Vacuum Service Ends
Hutchinson’s residential leaf vacuum service is over for 2022. City officials say they collected just over 700 tons of leaves, putting it just above average. over the last 12 years. As with most other years, there were a few days where. snow and ice resulted in delayed service. Thankfully,...
Missing Redwood Falls Man
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Redwood Falls Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Redwood Falls man. Thirty-five-year-old Alex Aaron Allrunner was last seen by family on Friday, November 18 around 10:30 AM in the 800 block of Plum Street in Redwood Falls. That afternoon, he was seen on foot on 900 block of E. Bridge Street.
Hutchinson Video Surveillance Project
The Hutchinson City Council has approved moving forward with their “Video Surveillance Project.”. The council unanimously approved awarding the nearly $223,000 bid Tuesday night. Cameras will be installed at 12 locations around the city, including four city parks. City Administrator Matt Jaunich:. Director of Information Technology Tom Kloss says...
Dassel Among 29 cities That received Awards to Improve Waterways
The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) announced $191 million in grants and loans for water and infrastructure projects in 29 Minnesota communities. Locally, Dassel was approved in July for $1.69-million for a project that included the rehabilitation of the sanitary sewer collection system along first street and replacing an aging watermain.
