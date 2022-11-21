The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Redwood Falls Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Redwood Falls man. Thirty-five-year-old Alex Aaron Allrunner was last seen by family on Friday, November 18 around 10:30 AM in the 800 block of Plum Street in Redwood Falls. That afternoon, he was seen on foot on 900 block of E. Bridge Street.

REDWOOD FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO