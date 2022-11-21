Read full article on original website
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
“Adopt an Angel” this holiday season
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program has one goal: helping families in need during Christmas time. In order to do that, the organization needs help from the community. In the Wiregrass, the number of angels this year has drastically increased from last, almost doubling.
Moma Tina’s Mission House provides 800 meals to those in need
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Moma Tina’s Mission House has been serving the Dothan community through its thanksgiving food giveaway for over two decades. “We are out here passing out plates we went from 300 to 400 to 600 and now we’re up to 700 to 800,” Pastor Kenneth Glasgow said.
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Thanksgiving is the #1 day for cooking fires in the home. Harvest Church Dothan briefly addressed its ongoing...
Thanksgiving meals in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away and, while many people will gather around tables, others are not so fortunate. Wiregrass 211 has curated a list of places offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Here are some of the places that will be offering meals...
Enterprise business destroyed by fire is helped by a Dothan business
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—IN THE SPIRIT OF THANKSGIVING, A DOTHAN BUSINESS HAS LENT A “HELPING HAND” TO AN ENTERPRISE BUSINESS. THAT WAS DESTROYED IN LAST MONTH’S DOWNTOWN FIRE. “MATT AND JENNIE CHANCEY” MAY HAVE LOST “COFFEE CORNER” FIVE WEEKS AGO, BUT TODAY THEY’RE BACK SELLING “CUPS OF...
LIST: Holiday events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays. Whether you’re ready to deck the halls, or are waiting until after Thanksgiving to don your ugly Christmas sweater, the Wiregrass is gearing up for some holiday cheer. Holiday Open House, Downtown Enterprise, November 19.
Ross Clark Circle construction will not impact Black Friday shopping
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Construction along Ross Clark Circle near retail shops will not cause much of a headache Friday while shopping. Most of the construction work on the Montgomery Highway is taking place on the side of the road for a retaining wall. This week, the contractor has...
Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter was back in the studio for Live at Lunch to introduce our next Pet of the Week. This week, we’re spotlighting Janet. She’s a 2-year-old, black short-haired cat. Janet loves to be held and scratched and will...
A Samson preacher holds Thanksgiving Dinner for the less fortunate
SAMSON, ALA. (WDHN)— In western Geneva County, a holiday tradition continues in helping the less fortunate. Samson Pastor James Ruttlen purchased the food for the fourth straight year, prepared it, and helped dish it out to the community. The pastor was recently the reappointed chairman of the Geneva County...
Troy Church Burglary
Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. Clay Ingram with AAA talks about what the upcoming holiday will mean for travel. Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet!. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Dothan...
Love In Action to give out over 500 Thanksgiving meals
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass non-profits are working to make sure everyone has a place to go on Thanksgiving. Love In Action Ministries is expecting to feed over 500 people!. They’re hand-delivering Thanksgiving meals and using their drive-thru to reach as many as possible. On Wednesday they spent the...
Local Ministry to hold Thanksgiving lunch, ready to give 1,000 plates away
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — This Thanksgiving there are many outlets in the Wiregrass that will be giving out warm meals for those in need. That will be the case in Dothan, Natasha Scott has been preparing to give back all year long. She founded Natasha K. Scott Ministries for...
“The Funeral is Cancelled” performs in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— On Saturday afternoon, “The Funeral is Cancelled” was held in the Kingdom Life Center mall back parking lot. “The Funeral is Cancelled” is a dramatic presentation meant to bring attention to the violence in our country. Tammie Clayton, who had a large hand...
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. As of November 21, demolition was officially underway of the “Jug” Brown Recreation Center. They’re leveling the ground to make way for a brand new facility.
Level Plains holds its first community-wide Pre-Thanksgiving Day meal
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN) — Level Plains Mayor Ronnie Thompson and the city council thanked its residents by holding a free pre-Thanksgiving Dinner. The event drew nearly 120 residents along with many business owners. In addition, retiring Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson along with his successor, Chief Deputy Mason Bynum, and many of their staff enjoyed the turkey dinner with all the trimmings.
Industry looking to locate in the Wiregrass
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One economic recruiter says industry nationwide has discovered Southeast Alabama as a great place to set up a manufacturing facility. Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation Director, Jesse Quillen, told the coffee county commission that he continually receives inquiries from companies looking to relocate. Within the...
AAA: Check your car before getting on the road
There are many students that walk into classroom HS 7 at Elba High School each day, but there aren’t many like Aimee Senn. Love In Action to give out over 500 Thanksgiving meals. Updated: 3 hours ago. Love In Action to give out over 500 Thanksgiving meals. Dothan Wolves...
UPDATE: Women found dead in Dothan home identified
According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, the victims are 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja'Lexius Lashon Wells, both of Dothan.
Bright Athletes: Aimee Senn
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are many students that walk into classroom HS 7 at Elba High School each day, but there aren’t many like Aimee Senn. With the nickname “Beauty and the Beast,” Elba High School senior Amiee is elegant yet explosive. Whether it’s on the...
