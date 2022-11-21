Read full article on original website
The richest person in Missoula, Montana
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
5 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Steak with friesPhoto byPhoto by Tim Toomey on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ABC News
1st trans Montana legislator celebrates win with heartwarming story
When Zooey Zephyr’s flight touched down in Missoula, Montana, the results of her race for the 100th district of the Montana House of Representatives dropped. She celebrated on board, surrounded by her constituents, as she found out she was elected Montana’s first transgender state legislator. She was the...
Montana Judge Issues Temporary Order Restricting Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks
On November 15, a Montana judge announced a temporary order that returns the state’s wolf hunting regulations to 2020 quotas around Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Wolf management units, 313, 316, and 110 were all impacted. Based on the new order, only two wolves total can be taken in WMU 110 and only one wolf each in WMU 313 and 316. One wolf has already been harvested in WMU 113—meaning the order essentially closed that unit to hunting for the rest of the season. The one-wolf quota replaced a 6-wolf quota for WMU 313, as well as more liberal quotas for the other units, which had been reorganized before the 2021 season.
agupdate.com
Montana Prime Meats offers local meat to Billings, central Montana
For a man raised on a commercial cattle ranch, taking on the challenge of direct marketing beef to customers wasn’t something Lamont Herman thought he’d be doing. But as the business has grown into an operation that includes a storefront in Billings, Mont, he said it makes “total sense.”
railfan.com
Montana Rail Link Asks STB to Green Light Lease Termination
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Rail Link has filed a petition with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board asking the federal regulator to greenlight a plan to terminate its lease with BNSF Railway thus allowing the Class I to resume regular operations through Montana. Earlier this year, MRL announced that it...
Court order pauses Montana wolf hunts
A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order truncating the size and scope of wolf hunting season in response to a motion filed last week by conservation groups. The judge’s order closes wolf hunting near Yellowstone National Park, prohibits the use of snares during trapping season and returns several wolf management units to their previous quotas, including one near Glacier National Park. It represents a partial victory for conservation groups WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote, which requested an end to all wolf hunting while a lawsuit against the state, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and...
