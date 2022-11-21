Kzoo man charged with federal drug and gun crimes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man has been charged with federal drug and gun crimes following an investigation by a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Tyrone Henderson, 50, of Kalamazoo, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine; felon in possession of firearms; and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Henderson has multiple prior felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms, the DOJ said.

According to court documents, the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team had been investigating Henderson for his involvement in distributing drugs in Kalamazoo. After receiving a search warrant, officers found 2.3 kilograms of pure fentanyl, 1.3 kilograms of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, 516 grams of heroin, and 489 grams of methamphetamine inside his home.

The DOJ said most of the meth that was found was in pill form and “disguised to look like the party drug ecstasy.”

During the search, officers also found four assault riffles, multiple magazines, ammunition, a loaded and stolen handgun, digital scales, presses and other items used for making narcotics, court documents said.

“Given the extreme danger posed by fentanyl, we are in a fight to save lives,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a press release. “According to the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team, this is the largest seizure of fentanyl in the Kalamazoo area. My office, in coordination with our local and federal partners, is committed to disrupting the distribution of fentanyl, illegal drugs, and guns into our communities.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.