klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday night around 8:40 p.m. to InTown Suites at 4676 Commerce Dr. Police say a man involved in the domestic dispute was shot and died from his injuries. Officials say homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as a possible justifiable homicide. No […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Rivalry games canceled, Overnight homicide, Storm to the east, New technology, Tree lighting
Wednesday’s Top Stories Turf wars: A tale of deception and misused tax dollars UNM talks campus security following deadly shooting Albuquerque man linked to July Speedway shooting Teens identified in series of Albuquerque gas station robberies High school basketball – metro opening night highlights Prosecutors urge suspected child rapist stay behind bars Mass shooting suspect […]
New Mexico FBI offers $5,000 reward in Laguna Pueblo homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering up to $5,000 for info about the death of a man from Laguna Pueblo. The 42-year-old victim, Victor G. Jones, was found in the driveway of a home in New Laguna, New Mexico. The victim was found on August 12, 2021. The FBI says […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Two UNM Students Charged in “Revenge” Conspiracy
Police arrest, charge two UNM students in weekend shooting. State Police have arrested and charged two University of New Mexico students in the Saturday shooting that killed UNM student Brandon Travis, 19. Both Travis and New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake taken to a local hospital. Police arrested Jonathan Smith, 19, and charged him with several felonies: aggravated battery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. They charged 17-year-old Mya Hill in children’s court with aggravated battery and conspiracy. According to an affidavit filed with Smith’s arrest warrant, Smith, Hill and Travis conspired to lure Peake to campus, with Hill texting Peake and falsely implying she planned to have sex with him. The group hatched the scheme as “revenge” for a fight at an October UNM/NMSU football game at which Peake and his friends allegedly beat up Smith, Travis and a third suspect named only “Eli” in the affidavit (police tell the Albuquerque Journal they have identified the third suspect and are considering what charges he might face). A video clip purporting to show that “brawl” has been circulating on social media, but has not been confirmed by authorities. A Q & A posted by NMSU says the school was aware of the reports of prior fights, but would not reveal whether Peake or others might face disciplinary action, citing federal privacy laws.
NMSU was ‘aware’ of previous incident regarding player involved in weekend shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU officials said today during a news conference that the university was aware of the altercation basketball player Michael Peake was involved in during the NMSU-UNM football game on Oct. 15. NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said Peake was disciplined at the time, but didn’t provide any details on the The post NMSU was ‘aware’ of previous incident regarding player involved in weekend shooting appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces 2017 homicide cold case ends in 9-year sentence
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Five years after an 18-year-old was killed outside Las Cruces, and two years after new evidence re-opened the cold case, Justin Bullock was sentenced to nine years in prison for the killing. On August 3, 2017, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a small ditch on the west side of […]
Las Cruces man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on 2017 cold case
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces notorious 2017 cold case has finally come to a conclusion with the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty. Justin Bullock pleaded guilty to 1 count of voluntary manslaughter and 1 count of robbery. The 2017 cold case homicide investigation was opened by Doña Ana County Sheriff’s […]
KOAT 7
Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday night. Police say they were called to 4676 Commerce Drive in northeast Albuquerque for reports of a shooting. When police arrived they found one person who had been shot. That person died from their injuries.
Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
Do you recognize this face? Albuquerque Police use facial reconstruction to help 1996 cold case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over two decades ago, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) found the remains of a young female. Now, the department is asking for your help recognizing the unknown face. “There is a family out there who is missing this woman,” said Deputy Commander with the APD Criminal Investigation Division, Kyle Hartsock. The body […]
CBS Sports
New Mexico women's basketball player Brooke Berry leaves team because of gun violence concerns
New Mexico women's basketball freshman Brooke Berry left the program this week because of gun violence concerns in Albuquerque. Her decision comes shortly after the men's basketball rivalry game against the New Mexico State Aggies was postponed -- and eventually canceled -- because of a shooting incident involving an NMSU player on the UNM campus.
Teens identified in series of Albuquerque gas station robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police believe four teens are responsible for a series of armed robberies around the metro. The main target has been gas stations in the northeast heights. Police say surveillance video shows one teen, identified as 18-year-old Lancelot Ulibarri, robbing the stations at gunpoint, while the others distract the clerk or help […]
KOAT 7
Driver fatally shot, vehicle crashes into house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's homicide unit is investigating a shooting death in Southeast Albuquerque. APD officers responded to a call around 11 a.m. regarding a vehicle that crashed into a home near San Pedro Boulevard and Copper Avenue Northeast. Those on-scene officers found a male dead...
pinonpost.com
Teacher’s union chief uses tragic death of UNM student to push for gun grabs
On Saturday, 19-year-old Brandon Travis was fatally shot by a 21-year-old NMSU student-athlete at around 3 a.m., according to the Albuquerque Police Department. During the altercation, both students were shot. The 21-year-old was rushed to a hospital. At this time, we do not know his condition. State police say Travis...
1 person taken to hospital with unspecified injuries after shooting in Canutillo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Canutillo, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened along the 7100 block of 3rd Street. The Sheriff’s Office sent out a notice to media about the shooting shortly before 9 p.m. It is not clear […]
8 dead in cartel attack on police station
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded to the aggression and organized a […]
Albuquerque man pleads not guilty to fatal July shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing a father following a fight has pled not guilty to first-degree murder charges. Michael Koester was in court Monday afternoon. According to police, Koester shot and killed Raul Gallegos back in July following a fight outside an apartment complex near Montgomery and San Pedro. Police say Koester […]
Northeast Heights neighbor faces judge over trashed yard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in the Inez Neighborhood in the Northeast Heights have been trying for years to get their neighbor to get rid of the junk in his yard. The city took him to court and won. Today, the homeowner appeared in front of a judge for a progress report and the judge had […]
